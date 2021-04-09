As ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 reaches its last stages, the level of excitement is also reaching its peak. In the penultimate episode before the series finale, the top five contestants compete against each other in standard construction activities. To spice things up, they are supervised by two familiar faces from season 1. To know more about it, you should take a look at our detailed recap. But before that, we are thrilled to let you know what you can expect from this season’s finale – ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 10!

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

The last episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 will release on April 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Each episode has a runtime of less than 50 minutes.

Where to Watch Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

If you don’t want to miss the finale of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, be sure to tune in to CBS at the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can stream the episode on CBS’s official website and Paramount+ a day after it airs on television. If you want to watch it as and when it airs, you can even live-stream the show on FuboTV, Youtube TV, or DirecTV. If you’re otherwise okay with catching up later, you can buy or rent the episodes on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the finale episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, we will see the top four battle it out in a challenging series of tasks. Scott, Sarah, and Swifty are the ones from Savage Crew who have survived till now. On the other hand, Zeus singlehandedly went ahead and became the only person from Dirty Hands to have reached this far.

Whatever the outcome, the fight will be tough, and we also haven’t forgotten that Sarah will have the upper hand at the individual task because of her previous win. That is expected to shake things up a bit. Along with Scott and Swifty, she is also the third contestant in the top four to have acquired a whopping $23,600 throughout this season’s run. The finale will see the toughest contestant take home the $200,000 prize.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Nothing Personal, It’s Business,’ the team gets a surprise from season one runner-up Danny Moody. He supervises the contenders for the Team Challenge, where they have to lay 24 sheets of sheetrock onto a house frame. The team who finishes first would then become the winner. To even out the number of people on each team, Swifty decides to sit back. This is because of Patrick’s absence from this episode.

Savage Crew bags the winning spot as they level their score with Dirty Hands. Later, the participants take on the Individual Challenge where they are required to finish roofing a shed. They’re also visited by season one contestant Lee Marshall, who guides them through the task. Sarah wins the task, which now gives her an advantage for the following individual task. Iraida and Swifty finish last and compete in the Overtime Challenge. As a part of the task, they fix up a series of pipes to systematically orient the flow of water from a shower, sink, and toilet into a bucket. Iraida gets eliminated.

