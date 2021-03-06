In the fourth episode of CBS’s ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, we are finally taken to the sweeping expanse of farmlands. Similar to the previous season, the contestants gear up for the individual farm challenge in groups of two. In case you wish to jog your memory, you can head to the detailed recap at the end. But for now, let’s check out the details for ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 5!

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 5 will release on March 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The second season contains ten episodes, which release one by one every Wednesday. Every episode has a runtime of fewer than 50 minutes each.

If you’re excited to watch ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 5 on TV, you can simply tune in to CBS at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can alternatively watch the episode on CBS’s official website and CBS All Access (now called Paramount+) a day after they premiere on the original network. If you are not subscribed to a cable connection, you can resort to live TV websites like FuboTV, Youtube TV, or DirecTV. You can also rent or purchase the episodes on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime.

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 5 is titled ‘Pour Your Heart Out.’ With regards to CBS’s official website, a synopsis has not been released yet. We will certainly provide an update once we hear any news. Needless to say, the upcoming episode will feature another set of unique tasks that will test the players’ strength and spirit. There will be three rounds – the team challenge, the individual task, and the Overtime Challenge, where one of the participants will be disqualified.

The fourth episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 is titled ‘It’s Gonna Be a Sheep Show,’ where the show heads out to the farm. It starts with the team challenge involving the players stacking bale from a field into a barn. The Savage Crew suffers a terrible loss to Dirty Hands, which marks their second loss this season. Moving on to the individual challenge, the players are arranged in pairs and are assigned to herd sheep. This seems like a tough job since farmers in general tame sheepdogs for the same purpose. But the participants somehow manage with help from each other.

Angel and Freight Train ultimately land in the bottom two. The decision to pair them up is made by Scott, who then ends up regretting his decision. As a part of the Overtime Challenge, Angel and Freight are asked to forge horseshoes. Freight Train takes a very slow and meticulous approach which works to his advantage. He finishes his second shoe even before Angel completes his first one. Hence, Angel is the one who gets eliminated in this episode.

