In the sixth episode of CBS’s ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, the contestants gear up for a painting challenge. But in the midst of the game, one of them faces an injury that might have changed the course of the show. In case you’re seeking more details, you can dive into the recap at the bottom. Otherwise, you can check out the particulars for the upcoming episode – ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 7 – right here!

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 7 will release on March 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The second season contains ten episodes, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. Each episode has a runtime of less than 50 minutes.

Where to Watch Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

If you don’t want to miss the original broadcast of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 7, you can watch it on CBS as and when it airs. If you don’t have cable, you can head to CBS’s official website and Paramount+ a day after it airs on CBS. If none of the above options work, you can watch the show on live-TV websites like FuboTV, Youtube TV, or DirecTV. You can alternatively buy or rent the episodes on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

With regards to ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 7, CBS has not yet released an official synopsis. We will update this section as soon as we receive any word on what is to come. But we certainly expect the upcoming episode to retain the basic framework of the game. It will have three rounds -the team challenge, the individual task, and the Overtime Challenge, where one of the participants will have to punch out.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, titled ‘True Colors,’ Patrick leaves the competition because of an injury. Nevertheless, the team gear up for the tea challenge where they have to paint a wall. The game takes a different turn when both the teams make one mistake. The Savage Crew manages to recognize their mistake, which makes them win the game. Now, the two teams are almost neck to neck with each other.

Next comes the individual challenge, where the participants are again divided into two teams of four people each, and the slowest person in every team gets pushed to the Overtime Challenge. This is a drastic deviation from the show’s previous guidelines for the individual task. Freight Train and Iraida reach the bottom two and compete for the last challenge. The former then loses the game and punches out.

Read More: Where is Tough As Nails Season 2 Filmed?