In the latest episode of CBS’s ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, the contestants do some gardening for the team challenge. The individual task takes it one step higher by making them harvest oranges. If you want to read more about the episode, you can head to our detailed recap. But for the viewers who are anticipating the next episode, here’s what you can expect from ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 8!

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 8 is slated to release on March 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The second season comprises ten episodes, which air every Wednesday at the same time. Each episode has a runtime of less than 50 minutes.

Where to Watch Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You also have the option to stream the episode on CBS’s official website and CBS All Access (now called Paramount+) a day after its original broadcast. Cord cutters can resort to live-TV websites like FuboTV, Youtube TV, or DirecTV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

With regards to ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 8, CBS has not released an official synopsis yet. We will update this section as soon as we receive any news about the same. Needless to say, the upcoming episode will pitch the two teams against each other, following which they will participate in the individual task. The weakest performers then enter the Overtime Challenge, where one of the participants will have to punch out.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

In the lastest episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, titled ‘Orange You Glad You’re Tough?’, the contestants gather up to perform gardening and farming activities. The team challenge involves landscaping a yard as they dig holes, put up bricks, and lay all the sod. The activity turns out to be tougher for Dirty Hands, who’re out on the battleground without one of their strongest competitors, Freight Train. He had to leave because of an injury. Similarly, The Savage Crew decides to put Sally on the bench to even out the number of contenders on each side.

Dirty Hands then ends up winning the round. They’re now one step closer to winning the team challenge for the entire season. The individual task begins shortly after, and all the seven people are told to harvest oranges. Zeus, Liz, and Scott manage to perform well. In the end, Merryl and Iraida reach the bottom two and participate in the Overtime Challenge. But Iraida hangs on and manages to defeat her contender Merryl, who then gets evicted.

