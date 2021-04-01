The latest episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ sees our everyday heroes make use of junk to create or redesign cars. The contestants in the bottom two then face each other in an oil extracting challenge. For more details, you can move to the recap section at the bottom. But if you’re updated and are excited to know what the next episode has in store, here’s what you can expect from ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 9!

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 9 will release on April 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The second season has ten episodes, which air every Wednesday at the same time. Each episode is less than 50 minutes long.

Where to Watch Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

The next episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 will first air on its original network at the timeslot mentioned above, and you can simply tune in as and when it airs to watch the episode. If not, you can stream the episode on CBS’s official website and Paramount+ a day after it airs on television. Cable-free options include live-streaming the show on FuboTV, Youtube TV, or DirecTV. You can even choose to buy or rent the episodes on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

With regards to ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 9, called ‘Nothing Personal, It’s Business,’ CBS has not released an official synopsis yet. We will update this section as soon as we receive any news about it. As it happens to be the penultimate episode of the season, we will see the five remaining contenders battle it out in a whole new series of tasks. It will have a team challenge, and two of the weakest performers will be singled out. They will then enter the Overtime Challenge, where one of the participants will be evicted.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Running on Empty,’ the contestants get down hard at work as they enter a junkyard hoping to assemble a car. They have to carefully inspect the items they find in the area and fix them up, which seems like a difficult task overall. In a way, this makes sense because the show is almost coming to an end. The Savage Crew is under a lot of pressure because they’re one game behind Dirty Hands. And sure enough, they manage to close the lead by winning the team challenge.

Then comes the individual challenge. The contestants fight to win the task, which comprises extracting oil from junk cars using pans. They must then deposit the oil in containers. To everyone’s surprise, Sarah emerges victorious even though people had been rooting for Scott and Zeus. Eryda and Liz move to the bottom two, and in the Overtime Challenge, they are told to take off three machine parts from an engine. Eryda manages to maintain her calm throughout the task and ends up beating Liz.

Read More: Where is Tough As Nails Season 2 Filmed?