Tough Love Season 1: Where Are The Contestants Now?

Embarking on a journey of love and self-discovery, VH1 debuted the electrifying ‘Tough Love’ season 1 in 2009. As screens lit up with the raw intensity of relationships under scrutiny, viewers were captivated by the trials and tribulations of the eight courageous women seeking guidance from the dynamic duo: matchmaker Steven Brandon Ward and his unapologetically honest mother, JoAnn Ward. But where are they now, these fearless seekers of love?

Fast forward to today, and the cast of season 1 has scattered across the landscape of life, each charting their own course through the highs and lows of romance. Some have found their happily ever after, while others have embraced newfound passions and pursuits. Yet, amidst the twists and turns of their journeys, the indelible mark of the show remains as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring quest for love.

Abiola Abrams is The Chief Empowerment Officer Today

Abiola Abrams, a vibrant force from ‘Tough Love’ season 1, has since carved a multifaceted path to success. Transitioning into a dynamic lifestyle writer and media producer, she’s cultivated a strong presence as an influencer and brand ambassador, earning accolades such as the Best Self-Help Book award from the African American Literary Awards in September 2014.

As the CEO and Editor-in-chief of Womanifesting.com, she empowers countless individuals through her work, including her acclaimed book ‘African Goddess Initiation: Sacred Rituals for Self-Love, Prosperity & Joy.’ Not one to be confined to a single medium, Abiola has also graced screens as an actress in ‘According to Him + Her’ and delved into the realm of podcasting. Amidst her professional endeavors, she cherishes her role as a mother to her daughter, Ruby.

Jody Green Lives a Quiet Life

Meanwhile, Jody Green has settled into a quieter, yet fulfilling life. After moving in with her boyfriend in 2012, they welcomed their daughter, Ruby Grace Green-Boris, into the world in March 2013. Rising to the position of Vice President in her career, Jody balances her professional responsibilities with the joys of motherhood. Despite their blissful union, marriage isn’t on the cards for Jody and her partner, as they find contentment in their current arrangement. Transitioning from the limelight of reality TV, Jody now enjoys a serene existence, occasionally lending her talents as a casting assistant for projects like ‘To Have and to Hold.’

Stasha Kravljanac Tried Her Luck in Acting

Stasha Kravljanac, a memorable face from season 1, briefly dabbled in the world of acting, making appearances in TV commercials and a couple of film projects such as ‘Pimpin’ Pee Wee’ and ‘Clear Lake, WI.’ However, since then, she’s chosen to maintain a low profile, keeping her life private and away from the public eye.

Natasha Malinsky is Now The Director of Sales Training

Natasha Malinsky, also known as Natasha Charles Parker, has since undergone a remarkable transformation. Venturing into the realm of directing and producing, she’s left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. From directing videos like ‘Perfume Parody’ to co-producing TV series such as ‘Timber the Series,’ Natasha’s creative prowess knows no bounds. Not only has she graced the screen in various roles, including notable appearances in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Promoted,’ but she’s also delved into writing and editing.

Beyond her achievements in entertainment, Natasha has carved a successful career path, serving as the Director of Sales Training at LEAP Legal Software US, following stints as a tour guide, realtor, and sales representative. Despite the closure of her venture, CityShop Tours, Inc., she garnered recognition as Manhattan’s Premiere Child-Friendly Tour Operator, featured in the esteemed pages of the New York Times.

Arian Mayer Worked as an EMT in 2013

Arian Mayer, known for her compassionate nature, took a different route post-‘Tough Love.’ Returning to college to complete her nursing degree in 2013, she’s found fulfillment in her role as an EMT and as a volunteer tutor for homeless children. Despite being single, Arian remains unapologetically selective in her quest for love, preferring to focus on her personal growth and career aspirations. While updates on her life have been scarce since her 2013 update, her commitment to helping others and pursuing her dreams undoubtedly continues to shape her journey.

Taylor Royce is a Rapper

Taylor Royce, a former cast member of ‘Tough Love,’ has faced harrowing challenges since her time on the show, becoming a victim of human trafficking. She appeared again in season 2 but her luck failed her again. Despite the darkness she’s endured, Taylor has channeled her resilience into her passions, showcasing her talent as a musician who can effortlessly sing and rap. Beyond her musical endeavors, she’s also a gifted artist, filling her social media with vibrant sketches and colorful creations, offering a glimpse into her creative soul.

Jessa Faye Settles Has Continued to Work in The Entertainment Industry

Jessa Faye Settles has made her mark in the world of acting, with notable appearances in films such as ‘Save the Wedding,’ ‘A Wedding Wonderland,’ ‘Girlfriends of Christmas Past,’ and ‘Somebody’s Darling.’ While she shines on the screen, Jessa prefers to keep her personal life private, avoiding the limelight whenever possible.

Jacklyn Watkins Lives a Private Life

Jacklyn Watkins, residing in Dallas, has chosen a more private path since her time on ‘Tough Love.’ Married with children, she leads a quiet life away from the public eye, preferring to focus on her family and personal endeavors without the glare of the spotlight.

