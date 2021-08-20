Tower of God Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on a South Korean web manhwa series written and illustrated by SIU, ‘Tower of God’ or ‘Kami no Tou’ is a dark-fantasy action-adventure TV anime. The story revolves around Twenty-Fifth Bam, who has spent his entire life in a dark cave, looking up at a crack far above that allows light to barely come through. One day, a girl named Rachel arrives through the crack and brings the news of the world with her. As they spend more time with each other, a deep bond begins to form between the two. However, Rachel eventually leaves, claiming that she must climb a mysterious tower. If she or any other person manages to get to the top, their heart’s desire will come true. Bam follows her to the tower and receives help from an unlikely source.

Following its premiere, the anime has received mostly positive reviews for its action sequences and character developments. If you are curious to know when the show’s sophomore season is coming out, we got you covered.

Tower of God Season 2 Release Date

‘Tower of God’ season 1 premiered on April 2, 2021, and aired 13 episodes before concluding on June 25, 2021. The series was simultaneously broadcast in Japan, South Korea, and the US. It was one of the few Crunchyroll originals to have come out that year. Studio Telecom Animation Film developed the series, with Takashi Sano serving as the main director and Erika Yoshida leading the writing staff. As for season 2, this is what we know.

The anime creators haven’t released any statement confirming or denying the development of the sophomore season. However, while answering a question about the potential second season of the show, Carter Hahnselle, who serves as the director of brand and title marketing at Crunchyroll, urged the fans during a May 2020 interview to watch the series and find out how far Ban has progressed in the tower. He added that he couldn’t reveal anything beyond what he already said and earnestly thanked the audience for constant support.

The first season adapted part 1 (up to the first 78 chapters) of the original manhwa series. About 500 chapters of the ‘Tower of God’ manhwa have been published to date. So, there is plenty of content for the anime creators to explore in the next season. In 2021, the ‘Tower of God’ anime had a Blu-ray release, and it seems to be doing relatively well in terms of overall sales. Considering all this, we can presume that ‘Tower of God’ season 2 might come out in late 2021 or early 2022.

Tower of God Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Rachel discovers that the tower never called out to her. She becomes envious, seeing how easily Bam is progressing through the obstacles. Headon tells her that she will be allowed to climb if she wins against Bam. She receives a bodyguard as a special weapon, which effectively allows her to have two lives. She betrays Bam and shoves him into Shinsu Lake. However, he survives and realizes that he needs to climb the tower again for answers.

In season 2, part 2 of the manhwa series will likely be adapted. The series will have a time skip. Yuri might pay her sister, Repellista, a visit. Wangnan Ja might suffer some difficulty in the first test after one of his teammates sets him on fire. Meanwhile, Bam will try to learn why Rachel betrayed him and go through the tests. Some new characters will be introduced next season, including Prince, Rapdevil, and Ehwa Yeon.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime