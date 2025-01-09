Garrett Hedlund, Cara Delevingne, and J.K. Simmons to Reportedly Star in Sean McEwen’s ‘Trouble in Stone County’

Sean McEwen has rounded out the headliners of his upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Garrett Hedlund, Cara Delevingne, and J.K. Simmons will reportedly star in the drama movie ‘Trouble in Stone County.’ The principal photography for the project will start in Georgia on an undisclosed date. The plot follows a small-town errand runner for a local drug producer as he faces one insurmountable task after another over 24 hours, persisting in hopes of reuniting with his son. McEwen also wrote the screenplay.

Hedlund continues to play Mitch Keller in Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King,’ starring Sylvester Stallone. The actor also played Russell in Nadine Crocker’s thriller film ‘Desperation Road,’ featuring Mel Gibson and Willa Fitzgerald. His notable credits include Jamie McAllan in Dee Rees’ war drama ‘Mudbound,’ Ben Miller in J.C. Chandor’s action movie ‘Triple Frontier,’ and Stephen in Neil Burger’s crime thriller ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter.’

Among Delevingne’s most notable portrayals are the Enchantress in David Ayer’s DC movie ‘Suicide Squad,’ Margo in Jake Schreier’s adventure comedy movie ‘Paper Towns,’ and Sergeant Laureline in Luc Besson’s sci-fi movie ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.’ Her latest film credits include Isabelle in Mitja Okorn’s romance drama ‘Life in a Year,’ and Validation in the anthology film ‘Tell It Like a Woman,’ starring Leonor Varela, Eva Longoria, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Simmons recently starred as the kidnapped Santa Claus in the Prime Video movie ‘Red One,’ starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. He delivered a notable performance as Harold in Clint Eastwood’s latest film ‘Juror #2.’ His other credits include Milton Berle in Jason Reitman’s biographical drama ‘Saturday Night,’ and Tom Brennan in the Netflix action comedy movie ‘The Union,’ starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

Sean McEwen previously helmed the crime drama ‘American Outlaws,’ which centers on a trio of siblings on a cross-country crime spree, and the comedy film ‘Braking for Whales,’ which explores the dynamic within a dysfunctional sibling duo. The filmmaker also co-directed the comedy-drama series ‘Aussie Girl,’ which is loosely based on the life of Australian actress Tammin Sursok.

