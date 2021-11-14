True Detective Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

HBO’s crime drama anthology series ‘True Detective’ follows a different self-contained mystery every season and has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fan following over its 3 season run. Featuring iconic actors like Matthew McConaughey (season 1), Colin Farrell (season 2), and Mahershala Ali (season 3), the show delves into complex narratives that are worthy of the eye-popping talent that depicts them.

After a particularly epic season 3, which features a storyline that spans decades and jumps through different time periods, fans are looking forward to another chapter of the gritty detective show. But will there even be another season? And if so, when do we get to see it? If you’re wondering the same, have we got some news for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘True Detective’ season 4.

True Detective Season 4 Release Date

‘True Detective’ season 3 premiered on January 13, 2019, on HBO. Like previous seasons, season 3 contains 8 episodes, and the season finale aired on February 24, 2019. As far as a potential season 4 is concerned, here is what we know. Back in 2019, show creator Nic Pizzolatto mentioned that he was already working on ideas for the fourth season. At that point, HBO was reportedly waiting to see the scripts that Pizzolatto turned in before greenlighting a fourth season. However, the show creator eventually exited HBO and joined FX for a new project that would reunite him with ‘True Detective’ season 1 star McConaughey.

Fast forward to 2021, when HBO & HBO Max Content Chief Casey Bloys told Deadline that they were actively developing the fourth season of the anthology crime series with new writers and that they hoped to find “the right tone and take” for a new story. However, he stressed the point that they would only go ahead with season 4 if the scripts being developed were “representative” and of the highest quality. Therefore, though a fourth season is technically in the works, and the fact that the network is putting in time and money to develop an exceptional script bodes well for another season, there is still a long way to go.

Interestingly enough, THR reported in January 2021 that Pizzolatto was negotiating an early exit from his FX deal, which could potentially put him back on the radar to pen a script for ‘True Detective’ season 4. That being said, Pizzolatto’s return to the show he created is largely speculative at this time. Given the current uncertainty surrounding the script, we can expect to have a bit of a wait. If greenlit within the next few months, and everything goes well ‘True Detective’ season 4 could release in 2023.

True Detective Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The season 3 cast is led by Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali (Detective Wayne Hays) along with Carmen Ejogo (Amelia Reardon), Stephen Dorff (Roland West), Scoot McNairy (Tom Purcell), and Ray Fisher (Henry Hays). Since the show is an anthology, a potential season 4 will likely have a completely different roster of actors for its new stand-alone plot. As with previous seasons, we can expect to see a prolific A-lister headlining the fourth season’s cast.

True Detective Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 closes with Detective Hays finally concluding that Julie Purcell possibly faked her own death and built a new life for herself. However, when he finally tracks down the woman whose case has haunted him for most of his life, he is unable to recollect why he is there (an effect of the early stages of dementia). Hence, the case of the missing Purcell kids finally comes to a melancholy close.

The potential season 4 is likely to feature an equally (or possibly more) involved plot that spans decades and, as seen with previous seasons, centers around a troubled detective. Considering there are links between seasons 1 and 3, most notably through the presence of a group of child kidnappers, it is possible that this thread could be continued. If Pizzolatto does become involved with the show again, we can also expect to see some other characters and plotlines potentially carried on from previous seasons.

However, with new writers coming on board, as is the case at the moment, the show could very well explore a completely new story arc. The one thing we know for sure is that the potential season 4, if and when it comes out, is going to be a dark and gritty affair.

