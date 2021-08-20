Another mystery seems to have fallen into the investigative journalist and true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell’s lap, and this one is much closer to home. The brutal double murder of her childhood friend Micah’s husband and the mysterious man found with him has once again thrown everyone’s life into limbo, and motives for the crime seem as elusive as ever. Many wheels have been set in motion, and if you can’t wait to see what happens next, we’ve got some good news for you! Here’s what you can expect from ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 2.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on August 27, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes come out every Friday, with the season finale set to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 episodes, each with a run time of about 45 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 2 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can all be accessed on the platform. You can also avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 is titled ‘Ghosts at the Feast’ and promises to be an informative one. Since the opening episode introduces us to many characters but doesn’t reveal much about them, the follow-up episode will likely give us insight into the characters of Josh, Ramon, and the seemingly reluctant detective who is on the case. We will also likely get to know more about the history between Poppy and Micah and the status of Poppy’s marriage with Ingram, which seems to be on the rocks.

Lastly, we can expect the upcoming episode 2 to deepen the central mystery of Josh’s murder. Considering the season is just kicking off, we can expect things to get more bewildering before the pieces start falling into place. Season 2 also seems to be delving into Poppy’s troubled personal life, and we may see more of her father Shreve as he grapples with his recently diagnosed memory-related health issues.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 introduces us to Micah, a world-famous author who grew up homeless on the streets and is a childhood friend of Poppy and her family. About halfway through the episode, Micah’s husband Josh is found brutally murdered in his studio, along with another as-yet-unidentified man. Poppy is understandably shocked by the killing, which is made even more painful when we learn that she knew Josh for 20 years. With Micah’s knowledge, Poppy embarks on another series of podcasts, this time focussed on the mysterious death of Josh.

The opening episode of season 2 also introduces us to the suspicious character of Ramon, who is Micah’s assistant and openly admits to never liking Josh, though he attributes it to the man’s string of extramarital affairs. On Poppy’s recommendation, Micah also hires Markus as her head of security. While examining Micah’s workspace, from where she heads her lifestyle brand (Shelter), Markus finds a room full of hate mail addressed to the now-famous author. Finally, we are shown glimpses of a mysterious figure who seems to be stalking Micah and has constructed an elaborate miniature model of her house.

