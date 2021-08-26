Joshua’s brutal murder continues to haunt those that were closest to him, but as more details are revealed, Poppy and Micah begin to wonder whether they even knew him at all. The disastrous memorial organized for him only deepens the mystery, and Poppy is soon privy to a very intimate, hidden aspect of her old, murdered friend’s life. An interesting episode climax also leaves our leading podcaster in a situation she’s not generally used to being in. What can we expect from the upcoming ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 3? Here’s what we know.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere on September 3, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes come out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 episodes, each with a run time of about 45 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 3 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can also be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 is enigmatically titled ‘If Wishes Were Horses’ and sounds like a convoluted pearl of wisdom that might be dropped by Poppy’s father, Shreve. Considering he is quickly losing his memories, the upcoming episode could feature the former biker gang leader reminiscing about his past or using his still significant influence to help Poppy with her investigation. We will also almost certainly get to see Ramone’s suspicious character explored further, as he is inexplicably seen in Joshua’s studio and has, at an earlier instance, enunciated his dislike for the murder victim. Micah’s suppressed rage, which comes bubbling out at her live streaming event, will also likely be addressed, as will the mysterious group known as The Sons of Ivar.

The two major plot points that we can really look forward to being explored are, firstly, the mysterious man with long blonde hair that is first seen in the parking lot of Micah’s Shelter office and later on the bus being driven by Poppy’s sister. Considering his threatening, wordless demeanor on both occasions, this is certainly a character to watch out for as he seems to be up to something and could even have a hand in Joshua’s murder. Secondly, it looks like Poppy’s been served court orders, and the upcoming episode 3 will very likely explore what the legal papers are about. Poppy could be in legal trouble, though its seriousness is unclear at the moment.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 opens with a description of the mysterious group known as The Sons of Ivar and how Joshua, in making a documentary film on them, had the violent group turn against him. Hence, it is posited that The Sons of Ivar could have had a hand in his murder. The big reveal in the episode, however, is that Joshua had a son named Drew, who he had kept hidden from Micah and Poppy for many years. Drew is, in fact, the second dead body that is found with Joshua’s, and an examination of both their blood types prove that they are related. At an online event soon after, Micah’s anger about her husband having kept a son hidden from her boils over, and she has an outburst that results in her company having to cut the event short.

Near the end of the episode, two equally strange incidences occur. First, as Poppy’s sister parks her bus for the night, a blonde man with long hair who has been sitting in it silently comes towards her threateningly. Though he eventually leaves without harming her, his intentions are clearly ominous and leave the woman visibly shaken. In the episode’s closing scenes, a mysterious figure comes to Poppy’s home at night and serves her legal papers, leaving the investigative podcaster speechless and confused outside her house.

