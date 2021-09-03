Episode 3 delves deeper into the mystery surrounding Joshua’s death and the identity of the second dead body found with his, which happens to be his son’s. We see the lives of other characters taking tumultuous turns, and the episode’s tense climax likely has audiences impatient for the next episode. Well, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 4.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere on September 10, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. New episodes of the show come out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 45-50 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 4 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can also be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘In Another Life’ and could refer to Micah’s murdered husband Joshua’s secret life that he was seemingly living without his wife’s knowledge. This included the son he kept secret from her, and other secrets too, which will possibly come out as the investigation into his life deepens. Another so far unknown life that season 2 seems to be exploring is that of Poppy’s father, Shreve, how has undoubtedly had a dramatic life as the respected leader of a powerful biker gang. As his memory fades, he is attempting to record his memories, and the upcoming episode will likely give us some more excerpts from his younger days.

Finally, we can expect the dramatic climax from episode 3 to be addressed in the upcoming episode. Ramon’s death is an unexpected mystery, and, considering he was one of the prime suspects in Joshua’s murder, opens the hunt for suspects once again. We can expect Poppy to possibly dig through Ramon’s life in order to find the connection between his and Joshua’s murders, which could reveal some interesting details. Considering Ramon likely knew many of Micah’s secrets, this might also reveal some shocking information about Poppy’s childhood friend.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 opens with Poppy recording an episode of her podcast in which she questions why Joshua kept his son a secret from Micah and how Drew and Joshua found each other after seemingly being separated for so long. We are then shown Ramone alone in Micah’s home, where he hugs Joshua’s clothes, hinting at a secret relationship between the two. The mystery deepens when Micah also throws her assistant under the bus by informing the detective that Ramon has a history of physical violence, making him an instant suspect in Joshua and Drew’s murder.

We then hear Ramon’s side of the story when he reveals to Poppy that the person he beat up as a kid was a boy who used to bully him. However, before Poppy can clear Ramon’s name, he is discovered dead in his apartment.

Read More: Is Truth Be Told Based on a True Story?