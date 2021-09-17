Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ mystery drama series ‘Truth Be Told’ is beginning to delve into its convoluted plot in earnest and seems to have sucked Poppy Parnell deep into its mysteries. After being assaulted by an unknown assailant, the investigative journalist turned podcaster now realizes how high the stakes are and that she might very well be a target herself. Are you curious about what happens next in the serpentine mystery? Here’s everything we know about ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 6.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on September 24, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the show come out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 45-50 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 6 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can also be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 is titled ‘All These Women’, which could refer to the impending faceoff between Poppy and her childhood friend Micah. There could potentially be other female characters that have been victimized by Holt Rollins (as hinted in earlier episodes) who could also come forward and support Poppy’s investigation. Additionally, we can expect to see a major shift in the narrative tone as Micah, from being the victim whose husband is murdered, is now the official suspect in all three murders that have occurred so far (Joshua, his son Drew, and Ramon).

Poppy is also on the warpath and will likely reveal her suspicions about Micah in her upcoming podcast. However, as Ingram keeps reminding her, the podcaster must tread carefully as she is still under investigation for her previous podcast (from season 1). With Micah now a suspect, her security officer and Poppy’s close friend Markus, too, is going to be in an awkward position. Finally, the upcoming episode 6 is almost certainly going to tell us more about the shadowy character of Holt Rollins and his mysterious connection to Micah that seems to run deep.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 opens with Poppy in the hospital after being assaulted at Micah’s house. Though she cannot prove it, Poppy suspects Holt Rollins to be the one that assaulted her. This makes her suspect Micah, who is Holt’s employer, all the more. The police detective, who has finally begun to take Poppy’s suggestions seriously, also seems to have drawn the same conclusion and reveals to the podcaster that Micah has, in fact, bought Holt a house. This proves that their connection is deep, and Poppy sets off to get to the bottom of it.

There is also a brief flashback of Poppy and Micah as kids, showing how deep their friendship is. It is revealed that there are aspects of Poppy’s life that only Micah knows about, which the seemingly guilty author wields when Poppy confronts her. The episode dramatically closes with Poppy and Micah sitting face to face and essentially declaring war on each other, with both promising to lead to the other’s downfall.

