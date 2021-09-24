Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

The gloves come off in episode 6 with Poppy and Micah firmly in each other’s crosshairs. With the latter’s involvement in a string of murky murders almost certain, journalist-turned-podcaster Poppy is on the verge of spilling her childhood friend’s explosive secrets. The hunt for Holt Redding is also picking up steam, and the upcoming episode promises to be a nail-biter. Curious about what’s in store? Here’s everything we know about ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 7.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on October 1, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the show come out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 45-50 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 7 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can also be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 is titled ‘Lanterman-Petris-Short’ and promises to start a war of words between Poppy and Micah. Considering how their last interaction transpires, we can expect Poppy to publicly continue her investigation into Micah. The author, too, is likely to continue to use the considerable resources at her disposal to either silence Poppy, or worse, malign her publicly.

The fact that Poppy already has a case against her due to her podcast from season 1 could work in Micah’s favor. However, now that another character from Micah’s past, Rose, has contacted Poppy, the podcaster could finally get some much-needed answers.

The hunt for Holt Redding is also picking up steam, and it is likely that Micah’s shadowy accomplice and lover will soon be caught or be forced to go underground. If he is caught, we can expect to get some answers about his connection to Micah and the motive behind Joshua, Drew, and Ramon’s murders. We will also likely see movement in the show’s secondary plotline, which delves into Poppy’s father Shreve’s history as a gang leader and his continuing struggle against mental illness.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 opens with Poppy recording an episode of her podcast, in which she briefly outlines her suspicions about Micah and how she might have lied to her audience. Poppy also describes the author’s connection to the ex-convict Holt Redding and how Micah has known the man for twenty-five years, gave him a job, and even bought him a house. Micah, as a retort, leaks a story to the news about how the neighborhood run by Poppy’s father Shreve has been a dangerous place for young girls for many years, but that his journalist daughter refuses to acknowledge it.

Poppy continues to dig into Holt Redding’s past and finds that he had an accomplice named Rose, who was also arrested with him. We then see Rose living in a rundown house that Holt also uses as a hideout to escape the authorities. After a brief argument, Rose assaults Holt and leaves him bleeding on the ground. Poppy then receives a call from Rose in the episode’s closing scenes, saying that she knows Poppy is looking for her.

