Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 7 finally gives us a crucial piece of the puzzle of ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2. Micah’s old friend from the streets, Rose, is introduced and promises to hold some much-needed answers about the famous author’s past. Micah also worries about what Rose might reveal and attempts to locate her before Poppy. Many moving pieces have been set in motion, and the upcoming episode will likely show us where things are headed. If you’re curious about what’s in store, then you’re in the right place! Here’s everything we know about ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 8.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on October 8, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the show come out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 45-50 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 8 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can also be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 is titled ‘The Untold Story,’ which likely refers to Rose’s part of the story that has so far remained a mystery. The homeless artist grew up with Micah, and the upcoming episode will probably see Rose reveal a lot of secrets about the now-famous author. She might also help shed light on the shady character of Holt Redding. Additionally, with Redding in custody and Rose beginning to spill secrets, things are going to get increasingly difficult for Micah.

Poppy is also buffeted by personal problems, which seem to keep piling up. The upcoming episode 8 will likely see the journalist-turned podcaster continue to fight the case against her (surrounding her podcast from season 1) while also grappling with her failing marriage. There is a lot of pressure on Poppy, and going head to head with her childhood friend Micah at the same time might see her finally break down. Her friend Markus, recently shot, is also out of action and will likely remain subdued in the upcoming episode.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7, titled ‘Lanterman-Petris-Short,’ opens with Poppy and Markus in custody after being discovered in a squatter’s house while looking for Rose. They are eventually released and continue their search. Micah, too, throws all her efforts into hunting down her former friend and puts Holt Redding on the case. We also get to see just how close he and Micah are, and it is confirmed that the two are lovers.

Poppy and Markus eventually track down Rose to an artists’ shelter, where she reveals to them that Micah stole her life story and wrote a book about it. Hence, the author’s fame is based on experiences that are not her own. Holt Redding then interrupts their meeting and is chased by Markus, who gets shot in the process. The episode closes with Redding finally in custody.

