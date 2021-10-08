Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Spoilers

After a particularly revealing episode 8, the central mystery of ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 remains maddeningly unsolved. Though there are two killers in custody, Joshua and Drew’s actual murderer remains unknown. With Holt Redding in prison, it also seems like Micah is beginning to take matters into her own hands, and the episode closes with her sneaking into a hospital, likely up to no good. If you just can’t wait to know what happens next, we’ve got your back! Here’s everything we know about ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 9.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on October 15, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the show come out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on October 22, 2021. In total, season 2 has ten episodes, each with a runtime of about 45-50 minutes.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 9 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes can also be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 is titled ‘Brick by Brick It Also Falls’ and seems to refer to Micah’s empire, which is undoubtedly crumbling. The revelation that her ultra-successful memoir is based on a stolen story will have substantial repercussions on her brand Shelter, and we can expect to see Micah grappling with serious negative publicity in the upcoming episode. There is also more to Joshua and Drew’s murder, and episode 9 will see Poppy continue to pursue leads to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The legal case against Poppy’s podcast from season 1 is also heating up, and we can expect a resolution on it shortly. How things shape up largely depend on whether the journalist turned podcaster wants to fight the case or not, and the upcoming episode 9 might give us some answers about what she chooses.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8, titled ‘The Untold Story,’ finally reveals Rose’s life in detail, and we find out how she and Micah were initially close. However, the author then stole Rose’s life story and published it as her own work. When Rose brought this to Micah’s husband Joshua’s notice, he promised to help reveal the truth. However, on the big night when Micah was supposed to come clean, she backed out and had Rose thrown out of the event. Despite Rose telling her side of the story, she is arrested for the murders of Joshua and his son Drew.

Meanwhile, Poppy finally talks face to face with Holt Redding, who confesses to being responsible for Joshua and Drew’s murders. However, it is found that Redding is lying, and Poppy wonders whether he is taking responsibility for the murders to save Rose from being arrested. The question of why Redding is willing to go to such lengths to protect Micah’s secret is also posed, and Poppy’s next podcast episode closes with her stating that though the killer has been caught, the murder still remains a mystery. The episode then closes with Micah sneaking into Rose’s hospital room in the dead of night.

