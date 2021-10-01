Truth Be Told Season 2 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

Poppy’s investigation seems to be getting close to finding Joshua’s killer, but the multiple mysteries of ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 are still far from solved. Episode 9 sees the journalist-turned-podcaster in mortal danger yet again, and things are truly beginning to get heated. Micah’s empire also seems to be crumbling, but the famous author is nowhere close to giving up. What does the climactic season finale hold in store? Here’s everything we know about ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 10.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 10, the season finale, is set to premiere on October 22, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. Season 2 first premiered on August 20, 2021, and subsequent episodes released every Friday.

Where to Stream Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 10 is available to stream exclusively on the Apple platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety, as well as already released season 2 episodes can be accessed on the platform. You can even avail of the free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to check out the show.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

Episode 10, the season finale, is titled ‘Last Exit… Oakland’ and promises to involve some major changes to Poppy’s life. After the violent ending of episode 9, we can expect Poppy’s father to either end up in prison or go on the run. The episode’s title could also refer to Poppy herself, who might decide to leave Oakland for good after the case of Joshua’s murder is solved. Though unlikely, there is always a chance that the podcaster will return to her caring but estranged husband Ingram in New York.

Considering Micah is beginning to lose control of her organization, we can expect to see her falling even further. The authorities are also getting close to finding her husband Joshua’s killer, which could result in Micah’s involvement in the crime being discovered. Considering the author’s reputation has been severely damaged by Poppy’s podcast, we can expect Micah to either run away or have a violent last standoff in the upcoming season 2 finale.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘Brick by Brick It Also Falls,’ opens with Micah confronting Rose in the hospital and trying to convince her to lie to Poppy. The wealthy author even offers Rose a house in exchange for her silence. However, she refuses. Rose also turns down Poppy’s offer to take her to a homeless shelter. However, Rose’s revelations and Poppy’s podcast seem to have done the trick, and Micah arrives at the Shelter offices to find them raided. She also finds out that the Shelter board of governors wants her to step down.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that a former policeman who is also a sympathizer of the Sons of Ivar was seen threatening Joshua. The detective heads out to find him. However, the ex-policeman finds Poppy first and accosts her at her father’s bar. As he attempts to kill Poppy, saying that her podcast has caused too much damage, her father Shreve comes up from behind and stabs the assailant. Episode 9 then closes with Shreve and Poppy hugging while the latter worries about her father getting sent to prison for killing her assailant.

