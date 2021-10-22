Truth Be Told Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Truth Be Told’ on Apple TV+ follows journalist turned podcaster Poppy Parnell as she delves into convoluted murder mysteries. In season 2, she grapples with the shocking murder of her childhood friend Micah’s husband. In the process of unraveling the crime, Poppy is brought face to face with her past, and the narrative depicts her life from a variety of angles. Though the central crime of season 2 is solved, Poppy is far from done and seems to be eager for her next mystery. Can we hope for more? Here’s everything we know about ‘Truth Be Told’ season 3.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Release Date

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 premiered on August 20, 2021, on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes came out every Friday until the season finale, and season 2 has 10 episodes in total, each with a runtime of between 40 and 50 minutes.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it is greenlit or not. However, Poppy’s story seems far from finished, so there is a good chance that another season could eventually be ordered. In fact, cast member David Lyons hinted in an interview that there were a lot of avenues that the show’s plot could go down in a potential season 3 and that he might reprise his role in it too. Despite no official statements, this definitely points to the possibility that season 3 is in discussion.

Additionally, there is a lot of material from which a new season can draw. Considering ‘Truth Be Told’ season 1 takes inspiration from true crime podcasts amongst other sources, there are a lot of stories that can be used to inspire Poppy’s next mystery. It is quite likely that the show’s creator, Nichelle D. Tramble Spellman, and its writers already have a good idea of the story arc that a potential season 3 could follow. If greenlit soon, we can expect to see ‘Truth Be Told’ season 3 in late 2022.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast is led by Octavia Spencer, who essays Poppy Scoville-Parnell. Series regulars also include Mekhi Phifer (Markus), Michael Beach (Ingram), Tracie Thoms (Desiree), Ron Cephas Jones (Shreve Scoville), and Haneefah Wood (Cydie). Since the mysteries that Poppy delves into are wide-ranging, the cast also changes drastically across seasons. However, it seems like David Lyons, who essays Detective Aames, might return for a potential season 3. Additionally, we can expect to see a host of new cast members added to the show’s roster.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 closes with the revelation that Joshua was murdered by a former policeman named Martin, who had a grudge against Micah’s husband for a documentary film he made. Micah’s business partner Ivy is also revealed to have colluded in the murder in order to avoid their brand, Shelter, being hurt if Micah’s lies are discovered. Eventually, Martin is killed, and Ivy is arrested. Poppy, too, is finally convinced that Micah did not murder her husband, and the two childhood friends reconcile.

The potential season 3 will center around Poppy getting embroiled in yet another mystery that she will investigate through her podcast. She will likely once again seek the help of her friend Markus, and Detective Aames could also make an appearance. On the personal front, Poppy’s tumultuous emotional relationship with Ingram will likely continue. Her father, Shreve, who begins to suffer from a memory disorder in season 2, will also likely grapple with his advancing age even as he holds onto the secret that Poppy is actually adopted. Lastly, if the trend from the first two seasons is followed, the potential season 3 will also center around an unexpected murder.

