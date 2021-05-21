In the second episode of ‘Trying’ season 2, we see that although Nikki and Jason have been approved to adopt, they are still stuck in the process as things don’t seem to be moving forward from there. However, their social worker, Penny, is not done yet; she has other plans. Amidst all this, Nikki also has to worry about her sister’s wedding. While you wait for the third episode, you can go through the recap section to update yourself on what Nikki and Jason are up to. Here is all that you must know regarding episode 3!

Trying Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Trying’ season 2 episode 3 will release on May 28, 2021, at 12 am ET, on Apple TV+. You may have noticed that the release schedule for season 2 is not like season 1, where all episodes landed on the streamer in one go. For season 2, after a double episode premiere, new episodes will release every week on Fridays. The second season has eight episodes in all.

Where to Watch Trying Season 2 Episode 3?

You can watch ‘Trying’ season 2 episode 3 only on Apple TV+ since the series is the streamer’s original content.

Trying Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of the season is called ‘Big Heads.’ In this episode, we will see Nikki and Jason face a new challenge, that is, Jason’s ex-girlfriend. Having her back in the picture could spell trouble for the couple who already have a lot on their hands. Although Karen will get support from Nikki, she will want Scott to take more interest in the wedding planning.

Trying Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In the episode titled ‘The Sun on Your Back,’ Nikki and Jason are still struggling with the matching process for the adoption. As we know, sometimes people find it hard to take the couple seriously. Additionally, Nikki and Jason also do the best they can to figure out what they need to do in order to be prepared to bring a child into their lives. To help them out with the process, Penny suggests that they attend a fancy-dress party that could open up new windows for them. Also, as Karen’s wedding planning is in full swing, Nikki helps her sister pick out a wedding dress.

