‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ or ‘Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu’ is a fantasy isekai anime that centers upon Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high schooler who gets transported to an alternate world to become a hero after meeting the goddesses. Unfortunately, his encounter with them does not go well as they can’t bring themselves to accept him as a hero because of the way he looks. Therefore, they decide to banish him to the farthest corners of their world after stripping him of his titles. However, Makoto sees this as an opportunity and builds a society for creatures of all kinds to live together peacefully. The anime first premiered on July 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 11 Release Date

‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ episode 11 titled ‘Goodbye’ is slated to release on September 15, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV at different times. C2C has developed the series, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Kenta Ihara overseeing the scripts. Yukie Suzuki has designed the characters while the music is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi. The opening theme song, “Gamble,” is performed by Syudou, and the ending theme song, “Beautiful Dreamer,” is sung by Ezoshika Gourmet Club.

Where to Stream Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ on Crunchyroll with English and Italian subtitles and original Japanese audio. VRV also has fantasy anime in its catalog. People in certain Asian countries can watch the series on Netflix Japan, and Ani-One’s YouTube channel.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, after they are attacked in the forest while looking for the rare flower, Makoto teleports adventurers back to the demi-plane before they sustain a severe injury. He then uses the opportunity to make peace with Aqua and Eris. Later, when he meets Mondo (Aqua and Eris’ master), Mio notices something strange in his behavior and comes to the conclusion that he may be possessed. Meanwhile, Nilgistori’s son, Adono, is discussing demons with a mysterious man. As Mio suspected, a spirit kills him after freeing itself from Mondo, and her possession theory turns out to be true. Makoto is quick enough not to waste time and captures the spirit.

He then identifies it as Lich and learns that it got to its present form after trying to become a Grant- humans that can travel between worlds without assistance. With no other option left, he accepts Tomoe’s proposal. Makoto and Lich form a contract while the adventurers finally prepare to leave the demi-plane. The benefits of the agreement soon begin to accrue for Lich, who returns to his young body, finally escaping the skeletal form that he was reduced to. All of a sudden, there is a huge explosion, and Tomoe falls to the ground. In episode 11, Makoto will realize that the demi-plane is under attack, and he needs to bring his forces together to fight back as soon as possible.

