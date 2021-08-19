‘Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu’ or ‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ is a fantasy isekai anime that is based on the Japanese fantasy light novel series of the same name written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. The show follows an ordinary high schooler named Makoto Misumi, who gets mysteriously transported to an alternate world as part of a contract between his parents and a goddess. Unfortunately, when he arrives there, the goddess revokes his title and banishes him to the farthest edges of the wasteland because of his appearance.

Instead of letting his situation dictate his choices, Makoto helps demihumans and mythical creatures build a peaceful community where they can co-exist alongside one another before heading towards the human civilization to unravel the mysteries of his past. The anime first premiered on July 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 8 Release Date

‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ episode 8 titled ‘Subspace Ranking’ is all set to premiere on August 25, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV at different times. The Japanese animation studio, C2C, has developed the series with Shinji Ishihira helming the directorial team and Kenta Ihara leading the writing staff. Yukie Suzuki has designed the characters while the series music is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi. Syudou performed the opening theme song “Gamble,” and the ending theme song “Beautiful Dreamer,” is sung by Ezoshika Gourmet Club.

Where to Stream Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 1 Online?

‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the fantasy isekai anime with original Japanese audio and English and Italian subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. The series is also available on Ani-One’s YouTube channel for people with Ani-One® ULTRA™ membership. Netflix Japan also has ‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ in its catalog.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, with the help of Hazal’s knowledge and the ingredients brought by Makoto, the medicine for the witch’s curse is finally prepared. However, administering it turns out to be too tricky for Rembrandt, who gets injured by his wife’s relentless attacks. However, Makoto using the judo that he learned while fighting his sister, restrains Rembrandt’s wife and daughter, and they finally get the much-needed medicine to fight the Level 8 witch curse. When he is leaving the castle, Makoto finds Tomoe and Mio waiting for him when a group of adventurers attacks them.

Mio decides not to fight alongside Tomoe, realizing how horribly the last fight went when the duo clashed together. Makoto, with Tomoe’s help, easily takes out all the attackers and forces Tsige’s best adventurer, Lime, to accept his crimes. However, he accepts that he did put Rembrandt’s daughter and wife to sleep because of the reckless actions of the trader that led many adventurers to their death, but he did not have anything to do with the Level 8 curse used on them. Lime later apologizes to Rembrandt, and Tomoe hires her as a spy. In episode 8, Rembrandt may plan to stop Makoto from starting his own trading company in order to avoid any competition. Meanwhile, the latter may learn something shocking in the demiplane.

