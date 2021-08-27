Based on the Japanese fantasy light novel series of the same name written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto, ‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ or ‘Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu’ is a fantasy isekai anime. The show centers upon Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high schooler who gets transported to another world as a warrior unbeknownst to the contract that his parents made a long time ago. Unfortunately, the goddess does not like the way Makoto looks, and they banish him to the farthest edges of the wasteland after stripping him of his titles.

Unfazed by the unkind treatment, he uses his powers and wisdom to build a peaceful community where demihumans and mythical creatures can coexist. The anime first premiered on July 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 9 Release Date

‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ episode 9 titled ‘Eat or Be Eaten’ is slated to release on September 1, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV at various times. C2C has animated the isekai fantasy anime with Shinji Ishihira helming the directorial team and Kenta Ihara overseeing the scripts.

Yasuharu Takanashi has composed the series’ music while Yukie Suzuki has designed the characters. The opening theme song, “Gamble, is sung by Syudou, and the ending theme track, “Beautiful Dreamer,” is performed by Ezoshika Gourmet Club.

Where to Stream Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 1 Online?

The fantasy isekai series is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English and Italian subtitles. You can watch the latest episodes on VRV as well. Fans from certain Asian countries can head to Netflix Japan, and Ani-One’s YouTube channel (only accessible to people with Ani-One® ULTRA™ membership.) to watch their favorite anime.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, after realizing that the orcs and mist lizards are demotivated after losing every time to Tomoe and Mio, Makoto comes up with a plan to organize a competition where the fighters of the Demiplane will compete against one another. Before introducing others to the idea, he organizes a duel with the best warrior from mist lizards and orcs. Although the Highland orc, Agares, wins the fight, Tomoe expresses her disappointment over the lack of skills and the unutilized potential of the best fighters of the Demiplane.

She shares the idea of the competition and asks warriors to compete passionately to achieve a higher position in the Demiplane ranking. The new systems ensure friendly competition and protect the orcs and mist lizards from Tomoe and Mio, who are clearly too strong for them. Later, when Makoto visits the adventurer’s guild, he learns that they desperately need a replacement for Tsige’s former number one adventurer, Lime Latte. He gives the responsibility of training Toa’s party for the same purpose to Tomoe, who gladly accepts her new responsibility.

She quickly learns the strengths and flaws of the incompetent team. Under her guidance, Toa’s party does exceptionally well. They not only end up reaching the shadow tail den but also return with two nests of the hideous monsters as a souvenir of their success. Meanwhile, Makoto sends Mio to Tinarak forest to gather ambrosia flowers, and he finally finds a place to start his own trading company. In episode 9, Mio and others may find demihumans waiting for them at the Tinarak forest to stop them from getting the mysterious flowers of great medicinal value.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime