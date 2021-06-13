‘Tuca & Bertie’ revolves around its two titular 30-year-old bird-women sharing the same apartment building. Their friendship evolves throughout the first season, although they are extremely opposite in nature. Fans of the show might be aware of the ending of season 1, where Tuca chooses to live with her aunt and siblings hoping to work upon the rough edges in their relationship. As the second season approaches near, here’s everything we know about the season premiere!

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Tuca & Bertie’ season 2 episode 1 will release on June 13, 2021, at 11:30 pm ET on Adult Swim. The season is slated to have ten episodes in total, and each one will be around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

Fans eager to watch the season two premiere of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ can tune in to Adult Swim at the date and time mentioned above. If you don’t have a cable TV, you can watch it on Adult Swim’s official website where the show will be simulcast. Other than that, there are live-streaming websites like DirecTV and YouTube TV, where you can check the availability of older episodes too. Netflix users can watch the first season on the streamer. Fans can also buy/rent the episodes of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ on Apple TV.

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The second season premiere of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ is titled ‘Bird Mechanics.’ As teased by the creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca and Bertie will be cooking up “fresh nonsense” in the new edition. The first episode will revolve around their desperate attempts to find their perfect match. Bertie will realize the need to consult a top-notch therapist as soon as possible, and Tuca will find inventive ways to kickstart her dating life. Although she too has demons to address, her priority, for now, is to find someone worthy of dating. On the other hand, Speckle will dispense all this energy and resources trying to build a perfect house but not without its soul-crushing challenges.

Furthermore, Bertie will open up about her insecurities at her sister-in-law’s bachelorette party as Tuca patiently listens. However, Tuca’s concerns will lie elsewhere. She will be scared of her sobriety that might bore the hell out of everyone at the party. Apart from that, Bertie will still be toiling away during office hours as usual and baking whenever she gets time. Even though we might see her reconnect with herself as much as she can, her journey towards finding the best therapist will be tedious. Another major complication season 2 might bring is Pastry Pete getting back on the grind, disregarding Bertie’s sexual harassment complaints from the previous season. For a closer look at season two, here’s the trailer!

Read More: Adult Cartoons on Netflix