Twenties Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created and written by Lena Waithe, ‘Twenties‘ is a new-age comedy-drama series that narrates the story of a 20-something Black woman named Hattie, who tries to find her footing in a high-stakes world teeming with passion and ambition. Her two best friends, Marie and Nia, often feature in her accounts that sometimes smudges the fine line between work and personal matters.

Originally premiered on March 4, 2020, the series is set against the backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles, where dreams outnumber the stars in the night sky. Reports suggested that it was ranked as the number 1 new comedy series on cable for African Americans within the 18-49 demographic in 2020. The show also garnered critical acclaim for portraying a queer woman of color as the leading lady in a primetime show. So far, the comedy-drama has spawned two seasons, and we wonder if it will return with another one. If you’re curious, too, here is everything we can share with you!

Twenties Season 3 Release Date

‘Twenties’ season 2 released on October 13, 2021, on BET and finished airing on December 15, 2021. The second season has ten episodes in total that last for about half an hour each.

As for the show’s third round, here is what you must know. Neither the network nor the creators have confirmed the show’s return as of yet. However, the series has been generally favored by critics, and its viewership ratings have remained consistent if you compare the first two seasons. The inaugural round averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 510,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Even if the show has been a moderate performer for BET in terms of traditional ratings, it was still enough to earn this engaging drama series a second-season renewal. Subsequently, season 2 witnessed a slight increase in the live+same day ratings with 536,000 viewers. So, we hope that the third season follows suit.

Apparently, the creator of the series Lena Waithe was offered full creative control of the show. Therefore, it would be safe to say that the network believes in her vision which could more or less imply that a renewal announcement might just be around the corner. In case an announcement is made soon confirming the same, the production process will kickstart shortly after and continue for at least a few months. Having said that, we expect ‘Twenties’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or later.

Twenties Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is recommissioned, the star-studded cast of season 2 is expected to return. The series is led by Jonica T. Gibbs, who plays aspiring screenwriter Hattie, also a lesbian. Sophina Brown may reprise her role as Hattie’s boss, Ida B. We can expect to see Christina Elmore essay the character of television studio executive Marie. Gabrielle Graham might portray yoga teacher Nia while Big Sean could return as Tristan, Nia’s love interest.

Other guest stars who might reprise their roles are Jevon McFerrin (Chuck), Rick Fox (Richard), Iman Shumpert (Quintrell), Kym Whitley (Esther), Vanessa Williams (Angela), and Nazanin Mandi (Soraya). In addition, we could see some fresh faces join the cast for the potential season 3.

Twenties Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Twenties’ essentially follows a Black woman, Hattie, and her two best friends as they go through life in their twenties. After Hattie loses her job, she begins to work as a producer. Later, she begins to show tremendous potential as a writer. At the end of season 2, Hattie receives a note of resignation for having forced Nia to make herself well-suited for a role in an in-series script titled ‘Cocoa’s Butter.’

The potential season 3 might reveal whether Hattie has actually been fired or not. If she has, it would be tough for her to regain her stand as an ambitious screenwriter. However, a big part of the show’s premise is built upon the idea that the trio – Hattie, Nia, and Marie – persevere and win over every hardship they face by keeping a brave face.

Read More: Where Is Twenties Filmed?