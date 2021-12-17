Twentysomethings Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ can only be described as a heartfelt and feel-good extravaganza that follows eight out-of-towners as they move to the vibrant capital city of the Lone Star State for some much-needed change. The four boys and four girls actually shack up in two adjacent houses connected through a backyard and thus get to lean on one another while navigating life, love, and careers.

In short, it’s an uncomplicated yet compelling reality series that pulls us in with its authentic cast but makes us stay with its low-stakes drama. It also leaves us genuinely invested in the idea of strangers finding their true selves in a new space thanks to an unexpected support system, which only makes us crave for more. So now, here’s everything we know about ‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ season 2.

Twentysomethings Season 2 Release Date

‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ season 1 debuted on Netflix on December 10, 2021. It premiered with six entertaining episodes that Friday, only to follow them up with six more precisely a week later — on December 17, 2021. The installments have a runtime of 21-45 minutes, making the show extremely binge-able, especially with its fascinating concept giving us the perfect blend of laughter and emotions.

As for season 2, neither the streaming giant nor the show’s creators have officially announced its renewal or cancelation yet, but it will likely make a return. The production’s title in itself was changed from ‘Roaring Twenties’ to ‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ before its release, suggesting that another season may take place and be set in a different city, maybe even in a new state. Again, nothing has been confirmed, but this could be Netflix’s strategy to keep us imbued and guessing.

Moreover, one of the significant factors concerning a series’ regeneration is whether its previous installment managed to garner stable commercial success or not. And considering that this Netflix original reality series has already received rave reviews and accumulated what seems to be a loyal fan following, it could see the light of day again. If renewed, we can probably expect ‘Twentysomethings’ Season 2 in Q2 of 2022. That’s because season 1 aired in early December 2021 after filming took place in the fall, implying that casting may be the only lengthy process.

Twentysomethings Season 2: Who can be in it?

Season 1 of this unscripted show follows the journey of not eight but nine individuals. After all, one of them chose to leave the experience mid-way due to homesickness and was replaced. These endearing yet occasionally infuriating characters are the goofy Natalie Cabo, IT industry worker Raquel Daniels, recently divorced Abbey Humphreys, fashion designer Isha Punja, alongside aspiring comic Michael Fractor, model Kamari Bonds, and lovable Keauno Perez. Washington’s Adam Davenport also took over for South Carolina’s Bruce Stephenson.

With that said, despite our interest in their lives now, it’s unlikely that we’ll see them again in season 2. In fact, it seems like the next installment will feature an entirely new cast, with different backgrounds and different dynamics, to keep the formulaic notion of the series intriguing and everlasting.

Twentysomethings Season 2: What can it be About?

As mentioned above, ‘Twentysomethings’ season 2 may likely be set in a different city with fresh faces, but its premise will remain the same. Kind of like MTV’s ‘The Real World,’ it revolves around a group of strangers as they meet in a new place and live together while trying to balance every aspect of their life. They support one another in their diverse experiences and grow individually as well as collectively in a short amount of time, all the while proving that over-the-top drama is not vital for exciting adventures. If renewed, season 2 will again provide us with such entertainment.

