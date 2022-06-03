Two Summers Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Two Summers’ or ‘Twee Zomers’ is a Flemish-language thriller drama series created by Tom Lenaerts and Paul Baeten Gronda. It tells the story of a group of friends and what happens to them 30 years apart. In 1992, while they are spending their summer vacation in Zandhoven, Belgium, one of them is raped, and another is killed in a fire. In 2022, they get together once more to celebrate a birthday. What many in the group don’t yet know is that one of them is being blackmailed. As the series progresses and new revelations are made, the true nature of each character begins to come out.

Following its release, ‘Two Summers received mixed to positive reviews. Much praise was directed at the tight plot, characterization, and performances. If you have loved the first season of ‘Two Summers’ and want to know whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

Two Summers Season 2 Release Date

‘Two Summers’ season 1 premiered on June 3, 2022, on Netflix. It originally aired in Belgium on Eén between February 6, 2022, and March 13, 2022. The first season comprises six episodes of 44-48-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series creators nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a sequel. However, Netflix has a long history of greenlighting its successful regional projects. A great example of this is ‘Undercover.’ Also a collaborative project between Netflix and Eén from Belgium, ‘Undercover’ has enjoyed widespread popularity throughout the three seasons that have aired to date. If ‘Two Summers’ manages to replicate such success, another season is a legitimate possibility. And if the concerning announcement is made within the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Two Summers’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q2 2024.

Two Summers Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Two Summers’ season 1 stars An Miller (Romée in 2022), Marieke Anthoni (Romée in 1992), Tom Vermeir (Peter in 2022), Lukas Bulteel (Peter in 19922), Herwig Ilegems (Didier in 2022), Bjarne Devolder (Didier in 1992), Inge Paulussen (Sofie in 2022), and Louise Bergez (Sofie in 1992). The cast also includes Kevin Janssens (Luk in 2022), Tijmen Govaerts (Luk in 1992), Ruth Becquart (Saskia in 2022), Tine Roggeman (Saskia in 1992), Koen De Bouw (Stef or Mowgli in 2022), Vincent Van Sande (Stef or Mowgli in 1992), Felix Meyer (Mark), Sanne-Samina Hanssen (Lia Donkers), Jennifer Heylen (Onderzoeksrechter Salima Mitonga), and Simon Verbruggen (Jens).

Bouw and Van Sande’s character and Meyer’s character are dead. If they appear in the prospective season 2, it will probably be in the flashback scenes. The rest of the cast might return to reprise their roles and be joined by new members.

Two Summers Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be about?

In the season 1 finale, it is revealed that Romée, Sofie, Saskia, and Lia orchestrated the blackmail together. Romée planned the entire thing. Luk announces to everyone that Jens is his older brother Peter’s biological child, further infuriating Romée, who claims that she shared the videotape documenting Sofie’s rape with the press. Stef, who is a public figure, commits suicide. After the group return to the mainland, they are interviewed by Salima.

Later, Romée goes back to California, whereas Peter begins living across from his brother. Luk and Lia are still together, as are Sofie and Didier. All four women receive letters about whether there will be a criminal trial. Given that Sofie seems to be crying in relief, we can glean there will not be one.

In the prospective season 2, Saskia might seek revenge against Romée for what happened to Stef. Mark’s family can find out parts of what happened and blame the friends for their son’s fate. Sofie will likely try to stay out of the feud, so she doesn’t become part of a vicious game again.

