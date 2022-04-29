Undone Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Undone’ is a one-of-a-kind adult animated show on Amazon Prime Video. The psychological drama series revolves around a young woman named Alma who survives a terrible car crash. After her near-death experience, she discovers a new relationship with time which enables her to revisit the mysterious events surrounding her father’s untimely death.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, the show is not only an interesting blend of genres but is also visually immersive. The winning combination of live-action motion capture and rotoscoping enhances the hyperreality of the themes that the narrative plays with. Ever since its original release on September 13, 2019, the show has delivered two rounds, and fans can’t wait for a third. But will there be a season 3? Here is what we know!

Undone Season 3 Release Date

‘Undone’ season 2 premiered on April 29, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The show’s sophomore round comprises eight episodes – all of which landed on the streamer at once – with a runtime of 23-26 minutes each.

As for the show’s third iteration, there is currently no formal announcement. However, we can tell you this – series creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy are hoping that the show runs for more seasons. In an interview in late April 2022, Purdy stated that they want the series to be picked up for another round because they would love to continue working on it. In response, Bob-Waksberg encouraged people to watch seasons 1 and 2 and said that they hope to get the opportunity to make more installments.

Even though season 2 was greenlit in November 2019, it hit the screens after almost two and a half years. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly complicated the production process, it is important to note that the process of rotoscoping is both time-consuming and labor-intensive. Keeping all these factors in mind, if the show is picked up for another round by the end of Summer 2022, we expect ‘Undone’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2024 or later.

Undone Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The animation of the show is created by rotoscoping, which means that the scenes are first shot in live-action. The prominent cast members seen in the show are Rosa Salazar (Alma Winograd-Diaz), Angelique Cabral (Becca Winograd-Diaz), Constance Marie (Camila Diaz), Siddharth Dhananjay (Sam), Daveed Diggs (Tunde), and Bob Odenkirk (Jacob Winograd).

Therefore, if the series returns, we can expect most of the abovementioned actors to portray their respective roles once again. Moreover, it is expected that new characters will be introduced in the storyline of the potential season 3. That means seeing some new faces, albeit in a realistic-looking animated form.

Undone Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

While season 1 revolves around Alma and her father, Jacob, season 2 puts the spotlight on her mother Camila and sister Becca. Alma realizes that there are more mysteries that veil the truth about her family than she thought, and unfortunately, no one is comfortable digging up the past. However, she manages to convince Becca to join her. So, the sisters explore the memories and motivations that have shaped them into the people they are now.

If there is a season 3, we may get to learn more about Alma’s family and other important people in her life. Trauma and dealing with the past are essential elements that the show touches upon. Therefore, Alma may have many more questions about herself and her loved ones that she might want answers to.

