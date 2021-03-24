The latest episode of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is all about the arrival of new members in the families. Myrka gets into labor while Lilly decides how she wants to bring up her kids. Tyra needs a break from Alex. If you missed its original broadcast and are looking for more details about the episode, you can read the recap section at the bottom. But first, here’s an update about ‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 10!

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on March 29, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT. Every episode has a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4, you can tune in to TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also stream the episode on its official website. If you want to opt for a cable-free experience, you can check out live TV websites like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV, where the show is available. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video. Hulu subscribers can additionally watch the first three seasons on the streaming service.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ is called ’38-Year-Old Grandmother,’ where Lawrence will ask Lilly’s parents for permission to marry her. Myrka and Ethan will video chat with their parents to show off their new baby. Tyra will admit that Alex is cheating. Aden will be late for Jenna’s final doctor’s appointment.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

The latest episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 is called ‘First Birthday Failure.’ In the episode, everyone is gathered at the hospital for Myrka, except for her mother. Ethan’s parents gladly take on all responsibility. On the other side, Lilly’s pregnancy is also raising concerns among her mother and boyfriend, Laurence. She wishes to have kids that are disciplined and also wants to marry Laurence. Aden tells his mom about his fight with Jenna. His mother thinks that he should be more supportive.

Tyra has taken a break from Alex and is headed to Miami. She does not want to argue with him anymore. Myrka is in labor. Ethan is worried and wishes that his parents were there for more support. He is disturbed seeing Myrka in so much pain. At Jenna’s baby shower, her mother, father, and step-mother gather up in conversation. But she gets pissed when her mother invites someone who she does not want to meet. She fights with both her parents. Tyra is at the beach in Miami and befriends a boy. Myrka is still suffering from absolute pain.

