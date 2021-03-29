‘Unforgotten’ is a British crime drama television series that follows detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan as they look into mysterious criminal cases that have remained unsolved for decades. In each case that the duo takes up, they uncover a connection of unrelated people with the victim. Created by Chris Lang, the series first premiered on October 8, 2015, on ITV in the UK. Following the massive success of the show in the home country, the series was then released in the US on April 8, 2018, on PBS.

The show has received critical acclaim for its performances, rich character development, and the layered mysteries that each season brings to the viewers. After four riveting seasons, it comes as no surprise that the fans want more. So, will there be a season 5? Here is everything we know!

Unforgotten Season 5 Release Date

‘Unforgotten’ season 4 released on February 22, 2021, on ITV, with the season rounding up on March 29, 2021. The third season comprises six episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each. As far as the fifth season is concerned, here is what we’ve got. No official announcement has been made regarding the renewal of season 5 as of yet. Although new seasons of the show usually hit the screens in the US in the springtime, the fourth season has not yet been released in the country. Season 4 is scheduled to release in Fall 2021 on PBS.

With the impressive response that the show has been receiving, the fifth round cannot be far behind. Moreover, the success of this series has given birth to the ABC version of the show titled ‘Suspects,’ which is reportedly in the works. If we look at the release schedule of ‘Unforgotten’ on ITV, it seems that each season releases after a longer break than the last. Season 2 arrived 15 months after the release of season 1, and season 3 released about 18 months after the debut of season 2. However, season 4 took the longest time as it arrived after a gap of almost two and half years since season 3’s debut.

While the outbreak of COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the delay, it is clear that the production and release schedule for ‘Unforgotten’ has been disturbed. Therefore, the fans may have to be patient and wait longer for the potential fifth season. If the series is renewed by the end of 2021 and season 5 begins filming in early 2022, then we can expect ‘Unforgotten’ season 5 to release sometime in 2023.

Unforgotten Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Unforgotten’ revolves around DCI Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan, which means we will see Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprise their respective roles if the show is renewed for the fifth time. Even though a new season introduces fresh actors to the show, we see a few recurring cast members across the seasons. They are Peter Egan (Martin Hughes), Pippa Nixon (DC Karen Willetts), Carolina Main (DC Fran Lingley), Lewis Reeves (DC Jake Collier), Alastair MacKenzie (ex-DCI John Bentley), and Jordan Long (DS Murray Boulting). Therefore, if season 5 is greenlit, we may see most of these cast members again.

Unforgotten Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

In the fourth season, Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan investigate a decades-old case where a young man’s dismembered body is found in a scrap metal yard. The body had been preserved in a domestic freezer possibly since 1990. As the investigation progresses, we see the emotional and psychological toll it takes on everyone involved. The fourth season also throws light on the police force as an institution. If the show is recommissioned for the fifth season, the viewers will be taken on a new journey with the two detectives as they investigate another cold case.

