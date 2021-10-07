United States of Al Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Set in Columbus, Ohio, ‘United States of Al’ is a sitcom that revolves around the friendship between Riley, a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan, and his interpreter, Awalmir Karimi, who is also known as Al. Created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, the sitcom is a lighthearted comedy that finds its moments as Riley and Al struggle to adjust to the normality of civilian life after their time in Afghanistan.

Following its premiere in April 2021, the sitcom was received modestly among critics, with criticisms mostly focusing on the show’s undeveloped characterizations and unremarkable humor. However, audiences were more receptive to the new dimensions of cultural representation the sitcom offered. By the end of season 1, ‘United States of Al’ succeeded in garnering an admirable fan following. With the new season premiere on the horizon, we have covered all the details of ‘United States of Al’ season 2 episode 1!

United States of Al Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘United States of Al’ season 2 episode 1 is all set to release on October 7, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. The second season of the show will have 13 episodes with a runtime of 20 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show will air on the network on a weekly basis, every Thursday.

Where to Watch United States of Al Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘United States of Al’ Season 2 Episode 1 by tuning to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. The show will also be available for watching online by logging onto CBS’ official website and the CBS app. If you are keen on watching the episode online, you can choose between Paramount+, Direct TV, Vudu, Youtube TV, Xfinity Stream, and Fubo TV. The show is also available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, and also with the subscription of Paramount+. Another way you can watch the show on-demand is via iTunes and Google Play.

United States of Al Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season two premiere is titled ‘Promises/Wadaha.’ It is set at the time of the fall of Kabul, where the Taliban have forcibly taken control of the city through an invasion. The episode will follow Al’s concern about his family as Riley, Art, Lizzie, and Vanessa will stand by him to help his sister Hassina in getting out of Afghanistan to safety. Al, who still hasn’t overcome the homesickness after leaving Afghanistan, will have a hard time because of the events unfolding in his home country.

The future can be very uncertain for Hassina and the rest of the family due to the happenings in Afghanistan, potentially affecting Al’s life in the US. Meanwhile, Riley will have a new direction in his life after applying for disability at the Department of Veterans Affairs due to tinnitus. While we are eagerly waiting for the premiere to air, here’s a sneak peek from the episode!

United States of Al Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 2 stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in their respective roles of Awalmir Karimi AKA Al and Riley. Almost all the main cast members, comprising Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie, Kelli Goss as Vanessa, Dean Norris as Art, and Farrah Mackenzie as Hazel, are returning in the second season. In addition, we are set to see more of Rachel Bay Jones as Art’s new love interest, Lois. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Smith reappears as Freddy, and Sitara Attai returns to essay her character of Al’s sister, Hassina. The second season also features a bunch of fresh faces as guests.

