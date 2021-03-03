TLC’s ‘Unpolished’ is a reality TV series that follows Lexi Martone, a nail artist who becomes popular because of her extraordinary and unique 3D nail art. Her rise to fame becomes a reason for the increase in customers, and celebrities to her salon, which she is running with the rest of her family. The series captures the public and private life of the sisters while also giving viewers a glimpse of their big Italian family.

Released in December 2019, ‘Unpolished’ made a name for itself and soon earned a lot of fans. With the conclusion of season 2, fans must be wondering when will ‘Unpolished’ return with the upcoming season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unpolished Season 3 Release Date

‘Unpolished’ season 2 released on January 12, 2021, on TLC, and concluded on March 2, 2021. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 42 minutes each.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there has been no official renewal as of now. But the show is likely to return because of its popularity and good ratings. Even after the conclusion of season 1, TLC made ‘Unpolished’ fans wait before it was finally renewed, which is quite common for the television channel. After its renewal and the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, the shooting for season two began in June 2020. The show took around seven-eight months in filming and post-production before the release of the second season.

Therefore, based on the previous production and release patterns, if the series gets renewed in the next three-four months, we can expect ‘Unpolished’ season 3 to premiere sometime in early 2022.

Unpolished Season 3: Who is in it?

The show features Lexi Martone, who is a successful entrepreneur and an impressive 3D nail artist. Her dexterity as a nail artist is a result of years of practice and training, She works at the Martone salon along with the rest of her family. Her sister, Bria, is a licensed cosmetologist who shares a bitter-sweet relationship with Lexi. Bria along with Eleanor “Foxy” Varuzzi (her grandmother) does hair at the salon.

Bria and Lexi’s mother Jennifer Martone manages the entire business from the salon’s front desk. Bria is engaged to Matthew “Matt” Mancuso, and they are preparing for their marriage which the viewers will most probably get to see in season 3. All of them will appear in the upcoming season of ‘Unpolished’.

What can Unpolished season 3 be about?

In season 2 of ‘Unpolished’, the show focuses mainly on Bria’s wedding plans. But due to the financial troubles of the family, there is some friction between the sisters who have varying opinions about Bria’s plans. Moreover, the family also deals with Mike Martone’s death due to cancer. The sudden demise of the family patriarch is obviously challenging.

Season 3 is likely to cover Lexi and Bria’s growing differences. The viewers will also finally get to watch Bria marry Matt. Although the family gets out of some of their financial troubles but only in the upcoming season we will learn how well they handle the finances without Mike. Surely the Martone’s have a lot to look forward to and it will be interesting to watch them deal with their troubles in their own unique style.

Read More: Where Is Unpolished Filmed?