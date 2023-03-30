Unstable Season 2: Possibilities Explored

A Victor Fresco, John Owen Lowe, and Rob Lowe creation, ‘Unstable’ is a comedy series. Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a brilliant, widely-admired, somewhat narcissistic biotech mogul, lost his wife Katie in an accident two months before the start of the series. Since then, his eccentric behavior has increased exponentially, and that has led the board to worry about the future of the company. Concerned that the board will fire Ellis, the company’s CFO, Anna Bennet (Sian Clifford), realizes that they need the only person who can get through to Ellis besides Katie — their son Jackson (John Owen Lowe).

Following its release, ‘Unstable’ received’ mostly positive responses, with special praise directed at the humor, the performances, and the chemistry between Rob Lowe and his real-life son, John Owen Lowe. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Unstable,’ we got you covered.

Will Unstable Season 2 Happen?

‘Unstable’ season 1 premiered on March 30, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises eight episodes of 20-27-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither Netflix executives nor series producers have confirmed the development of a second season. But the way season 1 ends, the Lowes and their associates clearly have some plans for it. This is not the first time Rob and John have worked together. John was a writer on several seasons of Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ where his father stars as Capt. Owen Strand. They have acted together in Fox’s ‘The Grinder and Netflix’s Christmas movie ‘Holiday in the Wild.’ However, ‘Unstable’ is unique because they not only wrote the show together but also portray the two main characters. And both of them loved the experience. John called working with his father “therapeutic,” adding, “We get to hug and say ‘I love you’ in this show and we don’t get to do that a lot in real life,” he said. “We have a great relationship, my dad and I, but we’re like best friends. So getting to play a father and son is like adding in that missing puzzle piece. He’s a great dad.”

For Rob, the experience provided him with the opportunity to closely witness his son’s “facility for writing, which he’s had since he was in grade school, and his ability to jump into the comedy world against heavyweights like Fred Armisen and hold his own.”

Rob also got the chance to see his son really flourish as an actor and producer. So, the chances are that he and John likely want to make more seasons of ‘Unstable.’ As mentioned above, the first season ends by hinting that more is to come. In the season finale, Jackson discovers that Jean, his late mother’s friend, is behind the attempts of getting rid of Ellis from the company. Jean has always been an important figure in Jackson’s life, but especially after Katie’s passing, she effectively occupied that empty space. After returning to Los Angeles and learning that his father has kidnapped Leslie (Armisen), the therapist that the board got for him, Jackson confides about it to Jean, not realizing that she had plans to betray him and his father.

Meanwhile, Leslie has gotten used to living in Ellis’ home, so when he is finally made to leave, he vows revenge. He goes straight to Jean and agrees to tell the board what happened to him. Fortunately for Ellis, Jackson figures out just the thing he needs to convince Leslie to switch sides again and tells him that he can move back in. The team succeeds in producing concrete from carbon captured from the atmosphere, and Ellis throws Jean out of the board.

As the name of the show suggests, a significant portion of the narrative is devoted to Ellis’ mental health. In the finale, after learning how Jean has betrayed his son, a furious Ellis sets fire to her car, demonstrating that he is not well. In the prospective season 2, there will likely be consequences for Ellis’ action. It’s very possible that we haven’t seen the last of Jean. Luna (Rachel Marsh) might start actively dating after their kiss in the season finale.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how successful the show is. If everything goes well and the show is renewed within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘Unstable’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q1 2025.

