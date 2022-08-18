Unsuspicious Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by César Rodrigues and Leandro Soares, ‘Unsuspicious’ or ‘Nada Suspeitos’ is a Portuguese-language dark comedy mystery series. After realizing that someone is after him, notorious swindler Jorginho Peixoto invites his former wife Bete, current wife Patrícia, and prospective future mistress Thyellen to dinner. All three of them show up with their respective families. Jorginho reveals that he has conned his guests out of their properties and asks them to hold his assets as he goes on the run. However, Jorginho is killed later that night, and it soon becomes apparent that one of the people present at Jorginho’s home has done the deed.

‘Unsuspicious’ is a classic whodunnit neatly wrapped in a comedic package. Since its release, the show has received mixed to positive reviews. Much praise has been directed at the performances and the narrative. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Unsuspicious,’ we got you covered.

Unsuspicious Season 2 Release Date

‘Unsuspicious’ season 1 premiered on August 17, 2022, on Netflix. The Brazilian series comprises nine episodes of 26-35-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a second season. However, Netflix is known for supporting its international content creators, especially when the projects are successful. The Brazilian series ‘Good morning, Veronica’ is an excellent example of this. After a successful inaugural season in 2020, the show was renewed for season 2, which premiered in 2022. So, if ‘Unsuspicious’ manages to replicate the numbers of ‘Good morning, Veronica,’ there is a legitimate chance that it will be renewed for a second season.

Moreover, the first season ends on a cliffhanger, revealing that a killer might still be free. The creators can utilize plot elements such as this to develop season 2. If the renewal happens within the next few months, the viewers can expect ‘Unsuspicious’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q4 2024.

Unsuspicious Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Unsuspicious’ season 1 stars Paulo Tiefenthaler (Jorginho), Fernanda Paes Leme (Patrícia), Maíra Azevedo (Bete), Thati Lopes (Thyellen), Eliezer Motta (Marconi Gonçalves/Washington), Marcelo Médici (Charles Nunes), and Gi Uzêda (Yara). The cast also includes Cezar Maracujá (Raul), Dhu Moraes (Zanina), Raphael Logan (Darlisson), GKAY (Xandra), Silvero Pereira (Áquila), and Romulo Arantes Neto (Maurício).

Tiefenthaler and Motta’s characters are dead, so they will not appear in the prospective season 2. The rest of the cast might return if season 2 continues to be set around the same group of characters still stuck in Jorginho’s house. New cast members will probably join the show, including someone depicting Yara’s biological father.

Unsuspicious Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be about?

In ‘Unsuspicious’ season 1 finale, titled ‘The Next Victim,’ Charles believes that Washington, whose real name is Marconi Gonçalves, killed Jorginho by poisoning him. Marconi is killed while trying to escape. However, it is later revealed that his death wasn’t an accident as previously believed. Someone pushed him off the roof, causing his death. This means that Marconi might not have been Jorginho’s killer. The person that pushed him could have poisoned Jorginho as well.

In season 2, we might learn the identity of Yara’s father, who just might be linked to the murders. If he isn’t the murderer, the real one will likely be featured as well. Most of the relationships formed in the house in season 1 might not survive until season 2. We also can potentially learn more about Jorginho’s past and exactly what got him killed.

