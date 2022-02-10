Until Life Do Us Part Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Until Life Do Us Part’ is a drama series that revolves around three generations of the Paixão family comprising grandparents Luísa and Joaquim, parents Vanessa and Daniel, and their kids Rita and Marcos. While the grandparents have been together for decades, Vanessa and Daniel’s marriage has reached a breaking point. Rita and Marcos are still learning about themselves but have different perspectives on love and relationships. All of them live together and run a wedding planning company.

Originally titled ‘Até Que a Vida Nos Separe,’ the series first premiered in its home country Portugal in February 2021. The show was later acquired by Netflix, which released the family drama in February 2022. It has received an overwhelming response from viewers for its direction, acting, and writing. Moreover, the characters received a lot of love from fans as well. So, after binging the first round, you must be looking forward to season 2. Well, here is all the information we have regarding the same!

Until Life Do Us Part Season 2 Release Date

‘Until Life Do Us Part’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 10, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes that run for 43-57 minutes each. Before its international premiere, the show aired in Portugal from February 3, 2021, to March 31, 2021, on RTP1.

As for the show’s sophomore outing, here is what we can tell you. Neither Netflix, nor the executives associated with the production have made any formal statements regarding the fate of the series. But we have high hopes. It is the first Portuguese series to be acquired by Netflix. In addition, it has reached at least 198 countries, a move that guarantees an increase in viewership and demand for more seasons. To add to that, the first season’s ending suggests that the storyline might continue with the potential season 2. Therefore, the idea of another installment is not so far-fetched.

Typically, Netflix waits for about a couple of months before announcing its decision to greenlight a new season. So, we may not hear anything till April 2022. Even if the show is given the go-ahead by then, it will take around ten months or so before a new season can be rolled out. Taking all these factors into account, if the series is recommissioned soon, we can expect ‘Until Life Do Us Part’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 2023 on Netflix.

Until Life Do Us Part Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The key cast members in the show are Rita Loureiro (Vanessa), Dinarte Branco (Daniel), Madalena Almeida (Rita), Diogo Martins (Marco), and Teresa Tavares (Natália). Other actors who play significant roles are Albano Jerónimo (Vasco), Miguel Damião (Francisco), Pedro Hossi (Armando), Mafalda Vilhena (Maria João), and João Nunes Monteiro (Filipe). So, if the show returns for its second round, we can expect to see most of these actors once again.

However, we may not see José Peixoto and Henriqueta Maia reprise their roles as Joaquim and Luísa again, given that the characters die in season 1. But since the show jumps back and forth in time, they might make an appearance in flashback sequences. On the other hand, we may see some new faces in case there are new characters in the potential season 2.

Until Life Do Us Part Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

By the end of the first season, the Paixão family go through some major changes. Luísa passes away soon after the death of her beloved husband, Joaquim. Vanessa decides to take a solo trip to India, and Daniel becomes more invested in photography. Since the family is on the verge of losing their villa, Marco and Rita take the lead and push their business forward to pay off the debts. Apparently, even celebrities have begun to take an interest in their work.

If there is a season 2, we will see how the Paixão family moves forward. Vanessa and Daniel are yet to figure out the details of their divorce. But both of them decide to take the time to work on themselves, so it would be interesting to see how things change. Moreover, Marco and Rita have a lot to prove when it comes to their family business. So, how things shape up for them will be an important plot point in the prospective season 2.

