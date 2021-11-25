Upload Season 2: Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Amazon Prime’s tongue-in-cheek sci-fi comedy ‘Upload’ is set in a futuristic world where the deceased can choose to be uploaded into a digital afterlife. When young computer programmer Nathan dies prematurely, he finds himself in the luxurious digital afterlife. However, his possessive girlfriend, who is still alive, continues to call the shots even as Nathan begins to fall for his customer service representative.

Created by Greg Daniels, the show deftly mixes comedy and sci-fi with deeper existential themes of death and the afterlife. Season 1 of the series has been widely lauded by critics and audiences for its witty writing and quirky characters, making us all the more impatient for a follow-up season. If you’re wondering when we’ll get to see more of the series, then you’re in luck! Here’s everything we know about ‘Upload’ season 2.

Upload Season 2 Release Date

‘Upload’ season 1 premiered on May 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime. All 10 episodes were released simultaneously, each with a run time of about 30 minutes. The opening episode, however, runs for a substantial 46 minutes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans are in luck! A follow-up season was greenlit on May 8, 2020, merely a week after the season 1 premiere. Filming for season 2 reportedly kicked off on January 25, 2021, and wrapped up around April 15, 2021. However, don’t get too excited yet, as there might be a bit of a wait before we get to actually watch the upcoming season.

Season 1 (which finished filming in May 2019) premiered almost a year after principal photography wrapped up. Though the long gap can possibly be partly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, this also hints that ‘Upload’ has a pretty time-consuming post-production process. Considering its futuristic digital setting and substantial use of special effects, this is unsurprising. Hence, we can expect to finally get our hands on ‘Upload’ season 2 sometime in early 2022.

Upload Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Upload’ is led by Robbie Amell (Nathan Brown), who will return for the upcoming season along with Andy Allo (Nora Antony) and Allegra Edwards (Ingrid Kannerman). The lead cast members will be joined by Zainab Johnson (Aleesha), Kevin Bigley (Luke), Barclay Hope (Olive), Andrea Rosen (Lucy), and others. We can also expect to see more of Josh Banday (Ivan), as he has been upped to a series regular.

Upload Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 closes with Nathan waking up from his update. We find that he secretly met Ingrid’s father and sold him a copy of the software. He pretends not to remember Nora due to his update but later reveals to Luke that he feels too guilty to speak to her. Eventually, Nathan calls Nora to confess, only to have his assailant try and attack Nora in her apartment. She escapes, and Nathan manages to trap his assailant in the elevator, killing him. Nora then admits to her father that she has feelings for Nathan but doesn’t get a response.

The season 1 finale ends with Ingrid coming to visit Nathan. She tells him that she has uploaded herself so they can be together forever. Crushed, Nathan replies with just one word that causes him to use up all of his 1 GB of data, and we last see Ingrid trying to call tech support while the lights in the room flicker out.

The upcoming season 2 will explore how Nathan and Ingrid’s relationship changes now that she has uploaded herself so they can be together. We can expect some exciting plot points if and when Nathan does reveal that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore.

Show creator Greg Daniels revealed that he wants to explore the mystery and romance aspects of the show, which is why the respective plotlines have remained unresolved in season 1. He also revealed in 2020 that fans could expect a lot more tech and insights about the “Luds” — a community of protestors that have so far remained on the fringes — from the upcoming season. Finally, he also said that Nora and Nathan are going to “change” Lake View and that the upcoming season will see more of New York.

