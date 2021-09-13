Upload Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

Developed by Greg Daniels for Amazon Prime Video, ‘Upload’ is a science fiction comedy-drama series of considerable magnitude. Loosely based on the acclaimed episode ‘San Junipero’ from the sci-fi anthology series ‘Black Mirror,’ the story takes the viewers to a futuristic world of 2033 when humans can choose to upload themselves to a virtual afterlife.

The narrative follows Nathan, a 27-years-old computer programmer who finds himself in a luxurious afterlife in digital heaven, Lake View. He grows close to his handler Nora, who comes to realize that Nathan was murdered. Following its release in 2020, the show was highly praised by critics and fans alike. But following the taut finale of the first season, you may be impatient to catch the sophomore installment at the earliest. If you are curious about the release details and other specifics regarding the anticipated season 2, let us probe into the matter.

Upload Season 2 Release Date

‘Upload’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season contains ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 23 and 45 minutes per episode. Let us now divulge everything we know regarding the development of the second installment.

On May 8, 2020, Amazon Studios renewed the show for a second season, only a week after its premiere on the streaming platform. Filming for the season commenced on January 25, 2021, and was wrapped up by April 15, 2021. Series lead star Robbie Amell took to Instagram to intimate the fans of the good news.

However, when it comes to a sci-fi show such as this one, the post-production chore takes up a hefty amount of time. Therefore, you may have to wait some more before catching the second season. Considering all the aspects, we can safely assume that ‘Upload’ season 2 will premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Upload Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the central cast members will return in their respective roles for a second haul. Among the core cast ensemble, Robbie Amell will appear in the role of short-lived computer wizard Nathan Brown, against Andy Allo, who will take up the garb of Nora Antony, Nathan’s handler and romantic interest at Lake View, and Allegra Edwards, who will essay the character of Ingrid Kannerman, Nathan’s pushy girlfriend.

In other roles, we shall see Zainab Johnson (Aleesha), Kevin Bigley (Luke), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Jamie), and Elizabeth Bowen (Fran Booth). In other developments, Josh Banday will have more screen-time as Ivan going into season 2 after being promoted as a series regular. We shall also see some fresh faces – including Paulo Costanzo (Matteo) and Mackenzie Cardwell (Tinsley).

Upload Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

In the finale of the first season, Nathan wakes up along with the other residents of Lake View after the upgrade. With the upgrade, he remembers that Ingrid’s father came to him to buy his and Jamie’s software, but Jamie was unwilling to sell. Nathan was willing to bypass Jamie and give Ingrid’s father the code for a few extra bucks. As the memory torments him, he concludes to be the bad guy and pretends not to remember Nora. Nora finds out Nathan’s intentions to betray Jamie. Nathan heads to the 2GB room and plans to call Nora. He uses the data to let Nora know the truth – that he clearly remembers her but was rather embarrassed to admit it.

However, before continuing the conversation, someone breaks into Nora’s room, compelling her to flee the scene. Nathan uses his coding genius to access CCTV cameras and help Nora escape. The pursuer is later assailed in an elevator. After confiding in her father about the incident, Nora calls Nathan to confess her love for him. But Nathan, who has used up all his data, is frozen without a reply. Nora escapes with Byron, and Ingrid uploads herself in the finality of the season. Ingrid gives Nathan an extra 1GB, but as he gets upset, he uses that data in seconds, and the light goes out.

The second installment will presumably pick the story right from the aftermath of the first season. The one glaring question that the show must answer is regarding the unnatural death of Nathan. By the end of the first season, you must get an idea that Nathan’s death was not merely accidental. But devoid of a killer and a motive, we don’t know much about the reasons behind Nathan’s death, and hopefully, the upcoming season will shed some light in this department. Moreover, Ingrid’s uploading to Lake View means that she has died in real life, and more about her death will be revealed in the season.

On the other hand, Nora’s father is still unsure about the upload, and in all probability, he will come up with a decision one way or the other. We have seen Nathan’s cousin Fran rigorously investigating Nathan’s death since she finds it odd that a self-driving car would malfunction. But her own car goes rogue and veers off the road to the ocean. We don’t know if she is dead or alive, and the next season will hopefully give us some closure. Finally, the central pair, Nathan and Nora, will have to figure out their budding romance, and with the presence of Ingrid, it will not be easy for Nathan. Therefore, the second season has a lot to unravel, and we are keeping our fingers crossed!

