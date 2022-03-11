Upload Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Upload’ blends mystery with near-future comedic sci-fi and comes up with a quirky, if scarily realistic, potential future world. The story follows Nathan, a recently deceased young man who finds himself in a plush afterlife simulation for rich people. Even as our hero grapples with his domineering girlfriend (who holds the purse strings of his very pricey “heaven”) and his infatuation with customer service rep Nora, bigger mysteries come into play. It soon becomes clear that Nathan was murdered.

Originally released on May 1, 2020, show creator Greg Daniels’ series has garnered praise for its poignant, strangely realistic critique of capitalist greed. The hilariously audacious plot and entertaining cast have also helped the show become a fan favorite, and with season 2 ending on a nerve-wracking cliffhanger, we’re all hungry more! Let’s take a look at what we know about ‘Upload’ season 3.

Upload Season 3 Release Date

‘Upload’ season 2 premiered on March 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime. All 7 episodes of the second season, each with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes, were released simultaneously.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to it being greenlit. However, it seems like it is only a matter of time as Greg Daniels has confirmed that writing on season 3 has already begun! Thus, fans can (cautiously) rejoice because if all goes well, we’ll be getting to see another season of our favorite dead and living characters,

It’s worth noting that despite season 3 not being greenlit yet, it is likely just a matter of time before Amazon approves it. However, don’t expect to see the potential but likely season 3 anytime soon because all those entertaining special effects take quite a bit of time to get right. Daniels, who is also the co-creator of ‘Space Force‘ with Steve Carell, confirmed as much, saying that the special effects in ‘Upload’ make for a lengthy post-production process.

Though the wait is probably not going to be as long as the almost 2-year gap between season 1 and season 2, fans will still need to be patient. All things considered, we expect to see the potential ‘Upload’ season 3 sometime in early 2023.

Upload Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Upload’ is led by Robbie Amell (Nathan Brown), Andy Allo (Nora Antony), and Allegra Edwards (Ingrid Kannerman). Regular cast members include Zainab Johnson (Aleesha), Kevin Bigley (Luke), Owen Daniels (A.I. Guy), and Andrea Rosen (Lucy).

In the potential season 3, all the central and regular cast members are expected to reprise their roles. Supporting cast members like Josh Banday (Ivan Spelich), William B. Davis (David Choak), Yvetta Fisher (Batia), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Jamie), Jessica Tuck (Viv), Chris Williams (Dave Antony), and others are also expected to return.

Upload Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 ends with Nathan being successfully “Downloaded” into his body, which is regenerated by a hopeful Ingrid. However, our hero picks Nora, leaving the vengeful ex-girlfriend plotting revenge by finding one of Nathan’s hairs from an old hairbrush and saying that she will get what she wants. Meanwhile, Nora and Nathan finally get some romantic alone time on their way to stop the insidious Freeyond program, which is targeted at the economically weak.

Unbeknownst to the people signing up (including Nathaniel’s mother, Viv), Freeyond is a ploy to disenfranchise the poor by making them unable to vote, thus affecting election results in swing states. Season 2 ends on an ominous note with Nathan discovering a nosebleed, the first symptom of a Download whose head is about to fatally explode.

Like season 2, we expect the potential season 3 to pick up right where the previous season left off. Thus, things could open with Nathan’s head gruesomely exploding and then follow Nora as she tries to bring Nathan back by somehow restoring his consciousness (possibly from a backup file at the Horizen offices). The season 2 mission to stop Freeyond will also likely continue, especially with Viv becoming a possible victim. Finally, we can expect to see Ingrid put her revenge plan into action, likely with some highly entertaining outcomes.

