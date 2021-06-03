‘Use for My Talent’ is a Chinese drama that follows Gu Renqi and Shuang Jiao, two people brought together by tragedy. Gu Renqi is a disturbed young man who has mysophobia, while Shuang Jiao is scruffy and disorganized because of trauma caused by her mother’s premature death. As if destined to cross paths, Shuang Jiao starts working in Gu Renqi’s cleaning company, where they meet and gradually grow fond of each other.

But Shuang Jiao learns a life-altering piece of information that compromises her relationship with Gu Renqi. An adaptation of the Korean drama ‘Clean With Passion For Now,’ the show has attracted a decent fanbase. Now that the first season has ended, you must be wondering if there will be a second one. In that case, here’s everything we know about ‘Use for My Talent’ season 2!

Use for My Talent Season 2 Release Date

‘Use for My Talent’ season 1 released on May 9, 2021, on Netflix and concluded on June 1, 2021. The show also premiered on its original network, Mango TV, in China at the same time. The first season comprises 24 episodes, and each one has a runtime of around 40-45 minutes. So if you have a taste for romance coupled with poignant story-telling, ‘Use for My Talent’ seems like a good match for you.

As far as its future is concerned, here’s what you should know. ‘Use for My Talent’ has not been officially renewed for another season as of now. But people are hoping for its positive return due to the overwhelming feedback it has received from the public. Its release on Netflix has really popularized the show, and it currently sits in the Top 10 My Drama List. Besides mere speculation, we don’t have any hint or update from the production house suggesting its return. But we’re still keeping our hopes up.

Without any concrete facts or news to turn to, we can’t be certain about the release date for the second season. However, if the show gets renewed, it might follow the release pattern of the previous edition. Considering this, we expect ‘Use for My Talent’ to release sometime around May 2022.

Use for My Talent Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of ‘Use for My Talent’ includes Jasper Liu as Gu Ren Qi, a germaphobe constantly at war with the ways of the world. Because of his incomplete family, he has trouble finding peace and closes himself off from everyone. Shen Yue plays Shi Shuang Jiao, a slovenly young lady who has refused to sort her life out after her mother’s death. The lead actors are expected to reprise their roles for season 2.

We are also hoping to see the supporting cast members that include Dai Yun Fan as Lu Xian, Yanan as Shi Jun Jie, Tan Quan as Wu Wan, Xiao Ran as Hu Yu, Charles Lin as Li Dong Xian, Su Meng Di as Zhu Yan, Huang Si Rui as Wang Qian Qian and many more.

Use for My Talent Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 1 mostly centers around the growing dynamic between Gu Renqi and Shuang Jiao as they begin to heal their wounds together. But the more they learn about each other, the closer they get to the truth behind their doomed family histories. At one point, they break off their relationship when Shuang Jiao receives news about her mother’s death being tied to Gu Renqi’s grandfather. But they eventually sort their problems out. In the next season, the couple will continue to navigate the highs and lows of their relationship. Another possibility is that it might feature a brand new story with fresh characters.

