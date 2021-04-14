‘Van Helsing’ season 4 finale revolves around Jack and Violet, who go to the Dark Realm hoping to finally put an end to the chaos in their world. Unfortunately, their confrontation with Dracula proves to be demoralizing as they learn about her grand scheme that apparently brought them into the Dark Realm, clueless of the consequences. In case you missed the final episode for some reason, then we recommend reading through our detailed recap to come up to speed. As ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 1 is about to premiere, let’s look at everything we know about the episode.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 1 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. Most episodes of the fantasy series are about 42 minutes long.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 1 can be streamed online on Syfy’s official website. The fantasy horror series will also be available on Netflix as soon as it is released. You can rewatch previous seasons and check for season 5’s availability on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play Store. The latest episodes can be streamed on FuboTV as well.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 1 Spoliers

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 1, titled ‘Past Tense,’ is likely to follow Vanessa and Jack as they figure out a way to escape the Dark Realm. It won’t be easy for them as Dracula must have laid some traps for them. However, in all this chaos, Vanessa seems like a ray of hope, and we may witness her play a heroic role that will give encouragement to the demoralized heroes who have suffered a loss on all fronts. Furthermore, the first episode of the season will capture how Dracula uses her power in the real world. Considering she is now president, her influence is hard to imagine. She will likely begin to put her grand plans into action while she handles her enemies as well. Here is a promo for season 5 to give you some idea of what to expect from the upcoming season of the fantasy-horror series.

Van Helsing Season 4 Finale Recap

In the season 4 finale, Team Vanessa finds themselves in a big mess while Dracula appears to grow stronger in influence in the real world. At the Sunshine Unit, Colonel Nicholson, along with Axel and Julius, fights valiantly. The curious orange powder is efficient in taking out vampires but, for some inexplicable reason, also makes one of them strong enough to kill Colonel Nicholson, seriously injuring Julius and Axel in the process. Their fates remain uncertain as brutal injuries put their lives in danger.

When Jack and Violet confront Dracula in the dark realm, they are surprised to learn that they were tricked. Dracula tells them that their presumption that they are going to kill her is misplaced. In fact, both of them are mere means of her escape from the Dark Realm. The visions that they had were intended to delude them into believing that they can defeat her.

After escaping into the real world, Dracula shapeshifts to take President Archer’s place after draining her blood and wastes no time in freeing the Oracle. Now, this puts her in a position of great political power as the future of the world hangs in the balance. With Jack confined in a coffin in the Dark Realm, the fans finally hear from Vanessa Van Helsing. Even though Dracula is now in a position of immense power, there is finally some ray of hope with Vanessa’s return. Now, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds from here as the heroes take on Dracula in the show’s final season.

