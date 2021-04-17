‘Van Helsing’ returns with its fifth season after a couple of cliffhangers and undesirable revelations, pertaining to the very fact that Dracula is in absolute power. Jack and Vanessa are stuck in the Dark Realm, and all hope seems to be slowly dying down. If you’re curious about the rest of the episode, the recap section has all the answers. First, let’s come back to the details about the next episode. Here’s what ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 2 has in store!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 23, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. The episodes have a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 2 can be watched online on Syfy’s official website. The fantasy horror series will also drop on Netflix as soon as it is released. You can even rewatch previous seasons and check for season 5’s availability on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play Store. You can access the show on FuboTV as well as DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 2, called ‘Old Friends,’ will showcase the events succeeding Jack’s impulsive decision to stab Countess Olivia. She might be hanged to death, and her only defense or excuse happens to be her inability to know that Olivia is in no way the Dark One. She will also be forced to learn some answers, even though some of them are unfavorable. Needless to say, Jack will face challenges, especially from McKayla, a nun/ vampire who Jack wants Florian to kill. Jack’s journey into the world of tragedy is just beginning. Here’s a promo for the next episode that you can watch!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 5 premiere of ‘Van Helsing,’ titled ‘Past Tense,’ Vanessa and Jack try to figure out a way to get out of the Dark Realm. Adding fuel to the fire are Dracula’s sly tactics aimed to curb their escape. But Vanessa manages to hold her own and lifts up the spirits of all those demoralized because of their depressing histories. Apart from the pain felt by her victims, we also see how Dracula channels out her power in the real world.

We know that Dracula had drained President Archer’s blood and shapeshifted to gain power as the president. She has successfully replaced her, which implies that her influence is unmatched at this point. This provides her an advantage to carry out all her schemes besides tormenting her victims. Meanwhile, Jack gets herself in deep trouble after stabbing Countess Olivia. She will now have to face the repercussions.

