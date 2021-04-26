‘Van Helsing’ returned with the second episode of season 5 this week, and we see Jack slowly being sucked into the dark world of vampires and bloodshed. After she accidentally stabs Olivia, her road seems to be paved with even more obstacles, especially due to Michaela’s terrorizing show of power. If you missed the latest episode, you could fill yourself in with all the details through the recap we’ve provided. But the more important question now is what the next episode has in store for us. Well, here’s what we know about the upcoming ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 3!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. The episodes have a runtime of around 42 minutes each.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 3 can be watched online on Syfy’s official website when it airs on the date and time mentioned above. The episodes also drop on Netflix as soon as they are released, and you can watch them on the streamer if you’re a subscriber. You can catch up on previous seasons and watch the latest episodes of season 5 on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play Store. You can even access the show on FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 3, called ‘Lumina Intunecata,’ things may change as Jack stands face to face with the Dark One hoping to win this time. Jack will be seeking Bathory’s help to take down the Sisterhood and kill the Dark One, who is now inside the body of the resurrected Countess Olivia. But we don’t know if Bathory can be trusted just yet. We will need to see more of Jack’s new ally to know where they stand. Although we know that it will be difficult as Michaela is doing everything in her power to keep herself protected. The sky is also dark so that her vampire pawns have the upper hand against the enemies. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 2, called ‘Old Friends,’ follows the narrative after Jack impulsively decides to stab Countess Olivia. At that moment, she was unaware of the fact that Olivia is not the Dark One. But her excuse is not enough to save her from the situation, and she thereafter faces Michaela, the most hostile vampire that can turn her life into hell.

And even though Jack tries her best, she cannot stop Michaela from calling the greatest evil ever to step foot on the planet. She is in full power as Jack struggles to get a hold of herself against the strong pull of her magical powers. Jack also loses the only ally she had, which leaves her completely alone. The stakes are even higher now, and to defeat Dracula, they need to be prepared for the worst while also getting together to devise a workable plan.

Read More: Best Vampire TV Shows on Netflix