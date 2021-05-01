The third episode of ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 follows Dracula’s re-entry from the Dark Realm, which is expected to cause countless deaths and cultivate unyielding darkness. Jack and Bathory motivate the hunters to prepare themselves and use everything in their power to conquer the evil forces. But how long till their spirits give out? The previous episode has the pair in a fix, and if you missed it, you could refer to our descriptive recap section. But first, you can check out the particulars for ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 4!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on May 7, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. New episodes drop every Friday, with each episode having a runtime of 42 minutes each.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 4 on Syfy’s official website. The episodes are released on Netflix shortly after their television premiere. Fans can also watch the new episodes of season 5, as well as the old ones, on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play. You can additionally access the show on live TV websites such as FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

A terror-stricken Jack has already started to prepare for the worst, realizing that there is no way to avoid Dracula’s poisonous grip. After her recent voyage to America, the upcoming episode titled ‘State of the Union’ will follow her life a few hundred years past the era of The Dark One, where she will seek to change the future. Meanwhile, Axel and Julius will have an unexpected encounter in the Sunshine Unit as they awaken. They will subsequently learn the truth about their injuries. At Fort Collins, Violet and Ivory will need to find a way to manipulate their captors into believing that they are on their side. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 3 Recap

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 3, called ‘Lumina Intunecata,’ Dracula is back from the dismal and dingy Dark Realm, only to be preparing for the vampire hunters’ arrival. Fear has gripped everyone’s minds and hearts as Jack alerts her companions to make use of every weapon possible, including Bathory’s mother’s scrolls (the Ouija board of summoning The Dark One) to fight against evil. As Jack and Bathory weigh out the pros and cons of using the scrolls, Count Dalibor arrives, asking for a place in the camp. Unfortunately, Dalibor kills Michaela after pretending to be on their side, only to be turned into a vampire by Dracula.

There is an intense face-off between Dracula and our two heroes as the former tries to open up a portal into the future. Jack bites into her neck, leaving her a tad bit less powerful, but the dark forces within her seep into Jack’s soul in the process. A weakened Dracula then revives Michaela and converts Bathory into The Oracle. With help from the hunter clan, Jack purifies herself from evil powers. As Dalibor breathes his last, he hands over his infant son Christoff to Alexandra. Jack goes off on a voyage to America 500-600 years before the present era. President Dracula touches her neck that now bears the teeth marks of a Van Helsing.

Read More: Best Vampire TV Shows on Netflix