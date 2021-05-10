In the fourth episode of ‘Van Helsing’ season 5, we see Violet and Ivory struggling to extricate themselves from the torturous grip of their captors at Fort Collins. They put up an act to make their captors believe that they’re on their side. Meanwhile, Doc reunites with Jolene. The rest of the episode is summarized in the recap section in case you need an update. Now, without further ado, you can check out the details for ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 5!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 14, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. New episodes drop every Friday, with each episode having a runtime of approximately 42 minutes.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

To watch the next episode of ‘Van Helsing’ (season 5 episode 5) online, you can go to Syfy’s official website at the time of the broadcast. The episodes will be added to Netflix sometime after its original premiere. To watch the new episodes of season 5 on-demand, you can check for their availability on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play. If you still want to live-stream the episodes, you can do so on FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 5 is titled ‘Sisterhunt.’ Violet has reunited with Ivory after escaping from the government interrogators. They are now seeking to establish justice and terminate the incorrigible blood-sucking community that has killed innocent people without even a semblance of remorse hitting its members. In the next episode, Violet and Ivory will still be trying to get away from Fort Collins along with the Sisterhood. Their safety depends on Violet and her ability to keep the amulet out of The Dark One’s hands. But as long as she is under the control of Dracula, things are destined to fall apart. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 4, called ‘State of the Union,’ Jack musters all her courage to defeat the devious Dracula, and for that, she has now left for America, a couple of hundred years before the present era. She has to find a way to change the future, or President Dracula’s position will go unchallenged, and she will continue her reign of terror. But after Dracula’s recent “tooth-ful” encounter with a Van Helsing, it’s clear that the tables are about to turn.

In the meantime, Axel and Julius have a surprising encounter at the Sunshine Unit as they awaken and learn the truth about their injuries. Back at Fort Collins, Violet and Ivory tackle their captors as they try to make them have faith in their loyalty. Furthermore, Doc reunites with Jolene. Although there might be a catch, we can’t be certain of anything yet.

Read More: Best Vampire TV Shows on Netflix