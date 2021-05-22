‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 6 reopens a chapter from Julius’ past when an old frenemy crosses paths with him. He is tempted to return to his bloodsucking ways but also tries to hold onto his humanity. You can find detailed highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. If you are wondering about what new obstacles lie ahead for Vanessa and the gang, here’s all that you need to know about ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 7.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 28, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. The fifth and final season consists of 13 episodes and new episodes, with a runtime of 42-45 minutes each, release every Friday.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

To watch the seventh episode of ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 online, you can head to Syfy’s official website at the time of the broadcast. Season 5 episodes will be added to Netflix sometime after the finale airs on cable TV. To watch the latest episodes of season 5 on-demand, you can check for their availability on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play. If you want to live-stream the episodes cable-free, you can do so on FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 7 is titled ‘Graveyard Smash.’ Now that we are almost halfway through the final season, we expect the gang, who have been mostly separated, will reunite. The upcoming episode could begin to lay the groundwork for that as well as the final showdown with Dracula. Dracula will be looking for a magical amulet which will somehow factor into his grand plan for the other vampire broods and their leaders. Meanwhile, Violet and Vanessa will have their hands full dealing with Dracula’s paramilitary. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 6, called ‘Carpe Noctis,’ Julius and Axel are searching for Violet when they come across two daywalkers preying upon a woman. After some initial hesitation, the duo helps the woman only to realize that she is a vampire. As it turns out, the vampire, Nina, and Julius share a long history. Nina helped Julius during his “bottom feeder” days. Julius allows Nina to join their group.

On the road, the trio is forced to protect themselves from poisonous orange dust. They take shelter in a nearby housing project. Nina continues to feed on the last remaining warm bodies. Shortly, the settlement is surrounded by Dracula’s paramilitary, and Nina takes off in the truck while Julius and Axel fend off the vampire hunters. She has a change of heart and returns. Using Nina as bait, Axel and Julius beat the hunters, but when Nina messes up, Axel loses his patience.

Julius demands Nina tell them the secret she knows about The Dark One, or they’ll leave her behind. Nina reveals that Dracula is gathering various vampire coven leaders for something big. Julius tries to persuade Nina into becoming a human. Instead, she tries to turn Julius back but is repelled by his blood. In the end, Axel and Julius part ways with Nina.

