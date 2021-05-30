In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 7, Violet finds an 18th century Jack preserved in the catacombs of a church and awakens her. Their only mission to find Dracula and exterminate her for good. But breaking into the Oracle is no simple deed, and challenges await them everywhere and in different forms. For a detailed recap on the latest episode, you can read the recap section. If you’re curious about the next episode, you can check out the particulars for ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 8.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 8 is scheduled to release on June 4, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. The fifth and final season consists of 13 episodes and new episodes, with a runtime of 42-45 minutes each, drop in the network every Friday.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

To watch the eighth episode of ‘Van Helsing’ season 8, you can tune in to Syfy at the timeslot mentioned above. To watch it online, you can stream it on Syfy’s official website at the time of its premiere. Season 5 will be shortly added to Netflix sometime after the finale premieres on cable. If you want to watch the latest episodes on-demand, you can check for their availability on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play. Fans can even live stream the show on FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 8 is titled ‘Deep Trouble.’ In the next part, we will see Axel, Violet, Jack, and Ivory make their way to D.C., but their hunt for Dracula is interrupted by an attack from the military. In the middle of unexpected warfare, they will seek refuge in an abandoned mine. But at this point, we can expect danger to follow them everywhere they go. Yet, the nature of the upcoming challenge remains a mystery as of now. If you’re still curious about the next part, you can check out its promo below!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 7, called ‘Graveyard Smash,’ Ivory and Violet find their next clue at an occult graveyard. It leads them to a church where they find Julius and Axel, guided by a magic compass. As they inspect the catacombs, Violet finds another clue engraved on a tomb, which uncovers the body of an ancient but well-preserved Jack resting in peace. This takes us back to the moment when Vanessa’s corpse was awakened by vampire Flesh. So Violet, whose soul was infiltrated by The Dark One, does the same to Jack to wake her up.

Without wasting time, Jack lays out her plans to convert Violet into her old self, Bathory, who could then cast a spell and finish The Dark One. But their discussion is disrupted by a tribe of vampires showing up to abduct Violet. The pastor manages to send the four of them out through a secret passage in the basement of the church. However, Julius and Violet are left behind. The latter consumes Doc’s magic formula to increase his strength as he takes on a villainous vampire about to attack Violet. Even though he defeats the monster, Julius succumbs to a crucifix in the chest. After escaping the church, Violet breaks the news of Julius’ death to the group waiting outside.

