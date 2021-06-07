In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 8, Jack, Ivory, Violet, and Axel head towards D.C. but are stopped mid-way due to enemies randomly showing up and places inexplicably blowing up. They seek refuge in what looks like an abandoned amusement park, where they face a feral vampire. Ivory also begins to have second thoughts about her relationship with Jack. You can read the recap section if you need more details. Before the premiere of the next part, you can check out what ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 9 might have in store.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 9 is scheduled to release on June 11, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. The fifth and final season has 13 episodes. Every episode, with a runtime of 42-45 minutes each, rolls out on the network every Friday.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Van Helsing’ season 8 episode 9 on Syfy at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the upcoming episode on Syfy’s official website during its premiere. Season 5 will be shortly added to Netflix after the season finishes airing on the original network. For fans eager to watch the episodes on demand, there are platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play, where you can check for their availability. In addition, it is possible to live stream the show on FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

After their disturbing experience in the decrepit recesses of an abandoned mine, the group has decided to disperse. In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 9 titled ‘The Doorway,’ Axel will chance upon a shadowy phantom that leads him to Vanessa Van Helsing. She will then summon Axel into the Dark Realm, where they uncover hidden secrets of the past. This might, in turn, help them navigate their future. To know more about the next episode, you can check out its promo below!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 8, titled ‘Deep Trouble,’ the gang is on their way to DC. However, their truck gives out, and a brutal bomb explosion forces them to take cover in an old and abandoned amusement park. They enter a cave only to be greeted by a vampire, and as they open fire, the shell hits the walls, which then collapse. The falling boulders separate Jack and Violet from Ivory and Axel. Within the obscure walls of the cave, Ivory expresses her insecurity over Jack as Axel reminisces over Scarlett.

Violet warns Jack about the dangers that could potentially thwart her relationship with Ivory. They subsequently find a kid lost in the cave whose father is revealed to be the vampire they earlier fought. But the confused little girl quickly snatches the amulet from Jack’s neck and runs. Yet, she comes back later and helps them find her father, who finally throws away his savageness to reunite with the kid. Axel realizes that they need to part ways so that there more chances of them surviving. According to Axel, the uninhibited love that binds the father-daughter duo should be inspiring them to value each other more.

