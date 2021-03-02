Created by Neil LaBute, ‘Van Helsing’ is a vampire apocalypse show that follows the resurrection of vampire hunter Vanessa in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vampires. Due to the special composition of her blood, Vanessa can turn vampires into humans, making her humanity’s last hope and also a target for the vampires. Surrounded by a colorful cast of allies and villains, Helsing’s adventures pit her against stronger and powerful forces of darkness.

Inspired by the graphic novel series ‘Helsing,’ the fantasy horror series first premiered in July 2016. After three successful seasons, the introduction of Dracula (Tricia Helfer) AKA The Dark One in season 4, set the stage for the next season to be the darkest, most explosive one yet. Naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting an update on ‘Van Helsing’ season 5. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

Van Helsing Season 5 Release Date

Season 4 of the show premiered on September 27, 2019, on Syfy, and concluded its run on December 20, 2019. It consists of 13 episodes with a runtime of 45-55 minutes each.

In December 2019, Syfy renewed the series for a fifth and final season. Initially scheduled to be released in late fall or early winter of 2020, production on the fifth season of ‘Van Helsing’ was delayed due to the global pandemic. Showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker, who took over the series from creator Neil LaBute after season 3, announced in a tweet in September 2020 that they had entered their last week of production.

Ugh. No date yet but due to our Covid interruption we have been delivering episodes a little behind schedule. I'm super hopeful it'll be February. Stay tuned, I'll share once it's finalized. #VanHelsing — Jonathan Lloyd Walker (@J_L_Walker) December 4, 2020

However, the network is yet to make an announcement concerning the release date of the final season. Considering the fact that the filming has wrapped up and the show is probably in post-production, we expect ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 to premiere sometime in mid-2021. It will consist of 13 episodes that will conclude the story of the conflict between the vampires and humans.

Van Helsing Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

The show’s lead actress Kelly Overton, who was noticeably absent for most of season 4 due to her pregnancy, is expected to come back as Vanessa Van Helsing in full force for the final season. Fans can also look forward to frontman and guest director Jonathan Scarfe, who plays Vanessa’s loyal sidekick Axel, coming back as a cast member as well as director for a couple of episodes.

The final season also welcomes new members to the cast, most notably Kim Coates of ‘Sons of Anarchy‘ fame as Count Dalibor. Other additions include Ali Liebert and Steve Bacic as the Father – a wild vampire figure who is rumored to have a significant impact on the final season’s storyline.

Van Helsing Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

The fourth season of ‘Van Helsing’ ends on not one but multiple cliffhangers and season 5 is expected to tie up a lot of the storylines that have opened up. The final episode of season 4 sees Dracula’s apparent plans coming to fruition as she escapes from the Dark Realm after defeating Jack (Nicole Muñoz) and Violet (Keeya King) and enters the real world.

At the end, we see Dracula shapeshift, first into Jack and then into a replica of President Archer (Jill Teed), whom she murders. The final season will start with Dracula disguised as the president and wielding a great deal of power. Earlier, Dracula also reveals to Jack and Violet that their true purpose is not to destroy her but to help her escape. It is, however, unclear whether that is the truth or just another way for Dracula to demoralize her enemies.

The next cliffhanger is the one at the Sunshine Unit where Axel (Jonathan Scarfe), Julius (Aleks Paunovic), and Colonel Nicholson (Aaron Douglas) discover the mysterious orange powder and a sea of dead daywalkers. Though the orange powder seems very effective at killing vampires, for reasons unknown, it has also made one of the daywalkers extremely strong. The Colonel does not survive the battle. Axel and Julius are also left for the dead as the orange powder has hampered their healing abilities.

Lastly, we come to the main character Vanessa Van Helsing, whose return has been hotly awaited ever since we see her disappear into the Dark Realm dragging the Dark One with her. We do not see Vanessa again and only hear her voice when she speaks to Jack, who is trapped in one of the many coffins in the Dark Realm. Her return is one of the many spectacular sequences that fans are looking forward to in the upcoming and final season of ‘Van Helsing’ which promises to be, to quote lead cast members Tricia, Kelly, and Alex- “Expansive”, “Dark” and “Insane”.

