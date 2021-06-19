The penultimate episode of ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 follows Vanessa and the rest of the group as they try to free Bathory from Dracula’s control. Despite losing some of her allies, Dracula isn’t going to give up easily and has one more move up her sleeve. If you are looking to catch up on the events of the latest episode, you can head to the recap section. Folks intently waiting for the next week’s finale, here’s what you can expect from ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 13.

Van Helsing Season 5 Finale Release Date

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 13 premieres on June 25, 2021, at 10/9c on Syfy. The fifth and final season consists of 13 episodes, which means the season 5 finale also acts as the series finale.

Where to Stream Van Helsing Season 5 Finale Online?

You can watch the thirteenth episode of ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 online on Syfy’s official website when the episode airs. The fifth season episodes will be added to Netflix sometime after the finale airs on cable TV. You can also watch the season 5 finale on-demand, with the help of VOD services such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can opt for live TV streaming services like FuboTV and DirecTV.

Van Helsing Season 5 Finale Spoilers

‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 13 is called ‘Novissima Solis’ and will be the final chapter in the saga that has had its fair share of twists, turns, and deaths. However, we expect a few more of those in the series finale. Vanessa and the rest of the group will have to come up with a Plan B to defeat Dracula, who is now once again at the peak of her powers. Vanessa, Violet, and Jack will go toe-to-toe with Dracula in one last epic battle, and someone will likely have to make the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity. The question remains, who will it be? Here’s a promo for the new episode!

Van Helsing Season 5 Episode 12 Recap

In ‘Van Helsing’ season 5 episode 12 titled ‘The Voices,’ Vanessa takes on Dracula in the Oval Office. She bites Dracula and stabs her before heading out. Dracula is weakened by Vanessa’s bite and has to drink her own blood to survive. At the resistance camp, the situation is dire as Bathory is still under the psychosis, which Dracula put her under.

Vanessa arrives at the camp and takes charge of trying to stabilize Bathory. Meanwhile, Axel and General Lannister rescue the Vice President. After Violet’s bite does not turn the Vice President, they decide to trust him. Thanks to Vanessa’s efforts, Bathory wakes up and is no longer blind. The group decides to act on their plan, which entails Bathory reading the spells from the ancient scrolls that will paralyze Dracula. Jack must then bite Dracula to trap her in the amulet.

However, Bathory double-crosses the group and stabs Jack. She escapes with the amulet. The group discovers Bathory on a ledge contemplating jumping off taking the amulet with her. Vanessa and company must find a way to save Bathory as they need her to read the spells and the amulet to trap Dracula. However, Dracula possesses Bathory and releases the remaining power of the Dark One held in the amulet. As Dracula regains her full power, Bathory jumps off the ledge.

