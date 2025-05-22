Vanessa Hudgens to Star in Anthony Thorne’s ‘Quiet Storm’

Anthony Thorne has found the lead for his debut feature directorial! The Cinemaholic has learnt that Vanessa Hudgens will star in the disaster flick ‘Quiet Storm.’ Filming will take place in Vancouver in June. Thorne wrote the screenplay, which follows a once-prominent novelist who gets trapped in a house with her estranged husband and a group of roommates while the most powerful hurricane in history approaches them.

Vanessa Hudgens’ latest feature film performance was in the movie ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ where she played Kelly, a weapons expert and a member of AMMO (Advanced Miami Metro Operations) who assists Mike and Marcus in their mission to find James McGrath. Her other recent roles in films include Ruby Collins in the comedy movie ‘French Girl,’ Naomi in the comedy movie ‘Downtown Owl,’ Stacy/Margaret/Fiona in ‘The Princess Switch’ Christmas rom-com franchise, and Karessa in ‘tick, tick… BOOM!,’ which is based on the life of playwright Jonathan Larson, played by Andrew Garfield. She also played Emily Locke in the NBC sitcom ‘Powerless.’ It centers on an insurance company that handles cases of people whose properties have been damaged by superheroes and supervillains.

Anthony Thorne’s writing credits include the crime thriller movie ‘Badge of Honor,’ starring Martin Sheen and Mena Suvari, and the short film ‘The Day of Matthew Montgomery.’ He also starred in Agustín Fernández’s serial killer movie ‘Dweller,’ and the crime shorts ‘Exiting the Life’ and ‘Monarch Beach,’ the latter of which he directed.

Vancouver, AKA Hollywood North, is known for its top-tier production studios offering state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. The city has served as the primary shooting location for many major movies and shows, including FX’s ‘Shogun,’ HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Murderbot’ and ‘Government Cheese,’ ‘Final Destination Bloodlines,’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Upcoming projects to be shot there include Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ and FX’s ‘Seven Sisters,’ starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Read More: Judy Davis and Florence Hunt Cast in Denis Rabaglia’s Butterfly Stroke