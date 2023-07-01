Vanessa Kirby Offered Sue Storm for the New Fantastic Four Movie

Vanessa Kirby offered the character Sue Storm in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ movie, which will be a part of MCU. As per sources, Margot Robbie apparently passed on the role, which led the same to Kirby, who had revealed her openness to play the character. “It would be an honor,” Kirby told ComicBook about the possible opportunity to play Sue Storm. Kirby’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ co-star Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, expressed her excitement about the possibility of working with the former again. “We could work together!” Klementieff added to ComicBook.

Considering Kirby’s wish to play Sue Storm, it will not be a surprise if she gets cast for the role. If the actress accepts the role, she will be joining the film after playing The White Widow in the seventh ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, Princess Margaret in ‘The Crown,’ Beth in ‘The Son,’ Martha in ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ Hattie in ‘Princess Margaret,’ etc. The actress will also be following in the footsteps of Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, who play Sue Storm in previous ‘Fantastic Four’ films. ‘Pam & Tommy’ fame Lily James, ‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer, and ‘The Dropout’ fame Amanda Seyfried were previously linked to the role.

The new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie was announced by Marvel president Kevin Feige in 2019. He eventually revealed that the reboot will not have an origin story. ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman was brought in to direct the film after initially considering Jon Watts, who wanted to take a break from making superhero films after helming MCU’s three ‘Spider-Man’ films. Shakman made his feature film debut with ‘Cut Bank’ and directed episodes of several renowned television shows such as ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Mad Men,’ etc.

Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were initially announced as the screenwriters of the film. In March 2023, Josh Friedman, whose CV includes ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ was brought in to rewrite the screenplay. Friedman co-wrote Steven Spielberg’s ‘War of the Worlds’ and wrote Brian De Palma’s ‘The Black Dahlia.’ He co-developed TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ and co-created Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ as well. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in January 2024 in London, with a release date set on May 2, 2025.

